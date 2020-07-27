This 1980 International Harvester Scout II Has Been Treated to an LS Engine Swap

The International Harvester Company went out of business in 1985, reorganized the next year as Navistar International. But during its 83-year history, IHC has also treated us to a number of now-classic utility vehicles such as the Scout.
Rolled out in 1961 and produced until 1980 with two doors and a pickup option, the Scout is often considered as a precursor to more sophisticated SUVs like the body-on-frame K5 Blazer from Chevrolet and Ford Bronco. On the second-hand market, this fellow also happens to be pretty affordable compared to the Bronco.
Take, for example, this 1980 model with the LS1 from a C5 Corvette. Listed on Bring a Trailer with a highest bid of $20,000 at the time of reporting, the Scout II restomod also flaunts a four-speed auto and a dual-range transfer case.
The 5.7-liter V8 produces from 345 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque upwards in the 1997 Corvette, making it superior to the eight-cylinder engines that International Harvester used to offer back in the olden days. “Installed during previous ownership” according to the seller, the LS1 is joined by an electric fuel pump, an aftermarket fuel tank, replacement fuel lines, a custom air intake tube, an aluminum radiator with two electric fans, and an Optima battery.
Refinished in white by the previous owner, the Scout II in the photo gallery flaunts black vinyl decals on the sides, fabricated steel running boards, Workman steel bumpers, as well as a Badland 12,000-pound winch. A swing-away spare tire mount has been fitted as well, and it can also hold a jerry can’s worth of gasoline.
Offered with the original hardtop and a powder-coated steel safari rack, the IHC isn’t exactly perfect. Corrosion can be spotted on the left rear wheel arch, but it’s not so bad that you can’t fix it at a body shop. 15-inch Raceline wheels are featured on all four corners, wrapped in 35- by 12.5-inch BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 rubber shoes to bring the point home. Obviously enough, a suspension lift helps the Scout II tackle rough terrain and both axles have been fitted with disc brakes.
Even though the digital odometer shows a little over 400 miles, the true mileage of this 4x4 restomod isn’t known. Considering the reliability record and easy servicing of the LS-type motor, this unknown variable shouldn’t be a deal-breaker.
Take, for example, this 1980 model with the LS1 from a C5 Corvette. Listed on Bring a Trailer with a highest bid of $20,000 at the time of reporting, the Scout II restomod also flaunts a four-speed auto and a dual-range transfer case.
The 5.7-liter V8 produces from 345 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of torque upwards in the 1997 Corvette, making it superior to the eight-cylinder engines that International Harvester used to offer back in the olden days. “Installed during previous ownership” according to the seller, the LS1 is joined by an electric fuel pump, an aftermarket fuel tank, replacement fuel lines, a custom air intake tube, an aluminum radiator with two electric fans, and an Optima battery.
Refinished in white by the previous owner, the Scout II in the photo gallery flaunts black vinyl decals on the sides, fabricated steel running boards, Workman steel bumpers, as well as a Badland 12,000-pound winch. A swing-away spare tire mount has been fitted as well, and it can also hold a jerry can’s worth of gasoline.
Offered with the original hardtop and a powder-coated steel safari rack, the IHC isn’t exactly perfect. Corrosion can be spotted on the left rear wheel arch, but it’s not so bad that you can’t fix it at a body shop. 15-inch Raceline wheels are featured on all four corners, wrapped in 35- by 12.5-inch BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 rubber shoes to bring the point home. Obviously enough, a suspension lift helps the Scout II tackle rough terrain and both axles have been fitted with disc brakes.
Even though the digital odometer shows a little over 400 miles, the true mileage of this 4x4 restomod isn’t known. Considering the reliability record and easy servicing of the LS-type motor, this unknown variable shouldn’t be a deal-breaker.