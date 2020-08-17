C8 Corvette Stingray Races 2020 Toyota Supra, SN95 Ford Mustang, C7 Grand Sport

We all know the Z51 Performance Package is a bit of a black horse on the blacktop, but even without the go-faster upgrades, the C8 Corvette Stingray is an impressive strip-slaying machine. In the following video, an example of the midship sports car shows its straight-line chops against no fewer than three rivals.
Uploaded on YouTube by Carlos A. Rios, the clip kicks off with the white-painted ‘Vette pitted against a 2020 Toyota Supra. The driver of the Mk V didn’t have the reaction to fend off the sports car from Kentucky off the line, translating to a win for the C8 with an elapsed time of 7.27 seconds on the 1/8-mile.
Over 660 feet instead of 1,320 for the quarter-mile, the Stingray has also trumped a Ford Mustang from the SN95 generation. The 7.42-second ET is far from impressive, but then again, a win is a win. Last, but certainly not least, a previous-generation Corvette in Grand Sport attire shows up at the track.
The moment both drivers put the pedal to the metal, you can clearly tell the C8 accelerates better off the starting line thanks to the rear-biased weight distribution while the C7 struggles for grip, spinning the rear wheels on the sticky stuff. You can also hear what a difference the front-to-mid-engine switch makes on the exhaust note of the small-block V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement.
“Best run of the night was 7.20 seconds at 98 mph” according to the owner, which isn’t great but not terrible either. “Next, I’m going to take the car quarter-mile racing,” added Carlos. Given that plenty of C8 owners have exceeded the manufacturer’s claims on the quarter-mile and from zero to 60 miles per hour, it’s no wonder why the mid-engine Corvette is so hyped.
On an ending note, 7.2 seconds should morph into 11.2 seconds by doubling the distance. This mirrors what Chevrolet quotes for both the non-Z51 and Z51-equipped Stingray, so imagine what the Z06 will be capable of doing on the blacktop with a flat-plane crankshaft V8 engine and wider tires.
Over 660 feet instead of 1,320 for the quarter-mile, the Stingray has also trumped a Ford Mustang from the SN95 generation. The 7.42-second ET is far from impressive, but then again, a win is a win. Last, but certainly not least, a previous-generation Corvette in Grand Sport attire shows up at the track.
The moment both drivers put the pedal to the metal, you can clearly tell the C8 accelerates better off the starting line thanks to the rear-biased weight distribution while the C7 struggles for grip, spinning the rear wheels on the sticky stuff. You can also hear what a difference the front-to-mid-engine switch makes on the exhaust note of the small-block V8 with 6.2 liters of displacement.
“Best run of the night was 7.20 seconds at 98 mph” according to the owner, which isn’t great but not terrible either. “Next, I’m going to take the car quarter-mile racing,” added Carlos. Given that plenty of C8 owners have exceeded the manufacturer’s claims on the quarter-mile and from zero to 60 miles per hour, it’s no wonder why the mid-engine Corvette is so hyped.
On an ending note, 7.2 seconds should morph into 11.2 seconds by doubling the distance. This mirrors what Chevrolet quotes for both the non-Z51 and Z51-equipped Stingray, so imagine what the Z06 will be capable of doing on the blacktop with a flat-plane crankshaft V8 engine and wider tires.