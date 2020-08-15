3 Tesla Model Y Owner Complains About Quality Issues That Will Leave You Baffled

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Driving Range May Be Increased Following EPA Testing

Remember when Ford rolled out the Mustang Mach-E? Some of us were amazed that the Blue Oval calls this thing a Mustang when it clearly isn't. Others, on the other hand, saw an alternative to the Tesla Model Y electric crossover.



According to desertdrifter, the official range figures “will be increasing after EPA testing is complete.” This is a valid point although it’s impossible to confirm if the information comes from a reliable source. The reason these increases are plausible is the fine print on the Ford Motor Company’s website that reads “targeted EPA estimate” for every single version of the Mustang-badged crossover.



At the time of writing, the most the WLTP regulations, and under this driving cycle, Ford promises up to 600 kilometers or 373 miles from the largest battery pack available and rear-wheel drive.



Turning our attention back to the United States, the Mexico-built crossover in Extended Range AWD specification is estimated at 250 miles. Lower down the spectrum, the Standard Battery RWD promises 230 miles while the Standard Battery AWD makes do with 210 miles from 68 kWh . Don’t, however, think that the lowest tier of the Mustang Mach-E is a slow and lumbersome SUV .



