2021 Ford Bronco Two-Door Pickup Truck Rendering Looks Very Tempting

15 Aug 2020, 6:37 UTC ·
Home > News > Renderings
When the Blue Oval brought back the Ranger to the United States, it came as a bit of a surprise that the regular cab was abandoned in favor of the SuperCab and SuperCrew body styles. This brings us to a rendering by Ford Authority, imagining the two-door Bronco as the pickup truck that will probably never happen.
21 photos
2021 Ford Bronco two-door pickup truck rendering by Ford Authority2021 Ford Bronco two-door pickup truck rendering by Ford Authority2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with manual transmission, 37-inch tires, Method 105 wheels2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with manual transmission, 37-inch tires, Method 105 wheels2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with manual transmission, 37-inch tires, Method 105 wheels2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with manual transmission, 37-inch tires, Method 105 wheels2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with manual transmission, 37-inch tires, Method 105 wheels2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with manual transmission, 37-inch tires, Method 105 wheels2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with manual transmission, 37-inch tires, Method 105 wheels2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with manual transmission, 37-inch tires, Method 105 wheels2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with manual transmission, 37-inch tires, Method 105 wheels2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with manual transmission, 37-inch tires, Method 105 wheels2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with manual transmission, 37-inch tires, Method 105 wheels2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with manual transmission, 37-inch tires, Method 105 wheels2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with manual transmission, 37-inch tires, Method 105 wheels2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with manual transmission, 37-inch tires, Method 105 wheels2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with manual transmission, 37-inch tires, Method 105 wheels2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with manual transmission, 37-inch tires, Method 105 wheels2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with manual transmission, 37-inch tires, Method 105 wheels2021 Ford Bronco Badlands with manual transmission, 37-inch tires, Method 105 wheels
FoMoCo let it slip that the Bronco sub-brand will welcome new members according to consumer demand, and the most obvious addition to the lineup would be a Jeep Gladiator Rubicon rival. The Gladiator, however, comes only as a crew cab and the Bronco-based model is more than certain to feature this body style as well.

“A four-door Bronco pickup, designed to battle the Jeep Gladiator, is a definite” according to the cited publication. As for the rendering per se, the two-door configuration is complemented by the Sasquatch Package with the bigger flares and Goodyear Wrangler 35-inch rubber shoes for superlative off-road performance.

Finished in red and complemented by a black top, wheels, and grille, the speculative rendering further boasts something you won’t see too often in the real world on a mid-size truck. More to the point, a full-size spare on the tailgate.

The lack of a sports bar and roof rack makes this Bronco that more interesting thanks to its sheer squareness, a theme that’s pretty rare in the days of aero-driven automotive design. Speaking of which, we don’t know what kind of gas mileage the mid-size SUV will get from the 2.3- and 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine options.

In the case of the Ranger – which is lighter than the Bronco - the four-pot mill and 10-speed automatic transmission promise up to 23 miles per gallon on the combined driving cycle. The six-cylinder motor, on the other hand, is rated at 22 MPG by the EPA in the case of the F-150 half-ton pickup truck for the 2020 model year.

Come 2021, the Bronco will certainly add a plug-in hybrid option previewed by the EV Coaching symbol in the digital instrument cluster. Last time we’ve heard anything on this subject, the Bronco PHEV may level up to the 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 for a combined output of 450 horsepower or maybe more.
