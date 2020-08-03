Carroll Shelby GT350 Signature Edition Costs $9,995 Excluding Donor Vehicle

Have you heard that the Mustang will lose two members at the end of the 2020 model year? The GT350 and GT350R are going the way of the dodo because Ford wants to make room for the Mach 1 revival with GT underpinnings but more power.
This decision has led Shelby American to come up with a limited edition – the GT350SE – as a swansong for the flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined models. Limited to 100 units worldwide, the Signature Edition is actually a package that excludes the donor vehicle. As the headline implies, the base price is listed at $10k.
Compatible with 2015 to 2020 models, the GT350SE upgrade includes performance front and rear springs as well as sway bars, caster camber plates, one-piece forged wheels (19x10.5 and 19x11 inches, front and rear), as well as performance tires. The tail panel is Shelby American as well, along with the CSM numbered engine plaque, exterior badging, billet engine caps, and embroidered leather upholstery.
A dashboard plate with the serial number of the car is also included in the price, and optional extras galore. The list of add-ons starts with the Wide Body option, painted stripes, and a rear-seat delete with a harness bar for track-driving enthusiasts. A dry carbon-fiber hood, short-throw shifter, aluminum coolant tank, extended and hardened wheel studs, as well as Michelin PSC2 rubber shoes are also available.
For some reason or another, Shelby American hasn’t touched the Voodoo V8 engine. Inspired by racing applications, the rev-happy motor develops 526 horsepower and a fair amount of torque without resorting to forced induction in the guise of a blower or twin-turbo setup. In addition to the impressive on-paper specs, this fellow has a throaty howl like no other series-production Mustang before it.
The Blue Oval has last improved the GT350 series for the 2019 model year with a rear spoiler that features a Gurney flap, enhancements to the Brembo brakes, and a few improvements to the springs and MagneRide active suspension. In the case of the GT350R, new colors and performance tech were introduced for 2020.
