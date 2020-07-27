Vintage Four-Speed Soft-Top ‘68 Shelby GT500 Going for Big Bucks

More on this:

1 Mom, Dad! Can I have $26,000 For a New, Well, Old Lexus LX470?

2 Revology’s Restored 1967 Shelby GT350 Screams ‘Power’

3 It’s Just About Time The Ford Shelby GR-1 Concept Finally Went Into Production

4 One of 29 Original Factory Built Shelby 427 S/C Cobras Up for Auction Again