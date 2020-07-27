Vintage Four-Speed Soft-Top ‘68 Shelby GT500 Going for Big Bucks

People, cars like this can still be found. And basically just about anywhere when attending an online auction.
Recently up for grabs has been this wonderful '68 Shelby GT500 with a manual transmission. This soft-top ride has spent quite a bit of time moving around but still managed to maintain its looks. Kinda rare to find such a pristine top after what, over 60 years!?
Since we're still on the subject of exteriors, let's get on it then. No, not literally. This Shelby comes with a Sunlit Gold paint job with the GT500 white stripes running down the door panel. Classic chrome bars at the front and rear keep true to the look of that era. The chrome accent between the wheels is also in place and looking wonderful.
The iconic Cobra emblems aren’t missing either. The twin-scoop hood, and side scoops are in great condition too. Only a few slight dings and scratches here and there. Heck, you’ve probably got some cuts, nicks and bruises on you too from being exposed to life for over 30 years or so. If you don’t, go out and get some, and then tell the stories.
The rear of the car has the signature Shelby look. From spoiler, to taillights and possibly even the exhaust. All Shelby.
The inside offers us a look into the way things once were. Classic black leather bucket seats will give you a feel for what it was like back then. Even the seatbelts look like they haven't been modified. The door panels too are covered in the same black leather as the seats and accented by a woodgrain trim.
That same woodgrain extends across the dashboard and instrument panel. It looks like the kind of dash Uncle Buck had in his Mercury Marquis. But then you see the Shelby Cobra Emblem on the steering wheel and remember where you are. That instrument panel looks as O.G. as you're going to get these days, including a 50k odometer.
Your stick shift for the manual transmission is to the right of your driver seat. The great thing is that even the radio and sound system work great. If you’re into music, record some samples coming out of it. It would add a great vintage sound to whatever you’re listening to. I wonder what techno sounds like coming out of that.
The engine is a replacement 428ci V8 with a four-barrel carburetor and Cobra air-cleaner assembly. Factory output for a period-type 428 was at 360 HP with 420 ft-lb of torque. That’s a lot even by today's standards. Don't think so? To put this into perspective, my 3.0 liter Benz engine only pushes out 265 with an ICU set-up, and that’s from 2007.
One of the things that might be an issue for the buyer might be that the top needs a bit of assistance when opening and closing. But at a current bid of $84,000, I don’t think anyone cares much about that.
You’ll also be getting the factory build sheet with this puppy, if you’re into vintage documentation too. And a clean title makes sure that you won’t have anyone calling you saying, “Heeeyy, can I have my Shelby back?”
