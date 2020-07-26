Mom, Dad! Can I have $26,000 For a New, Well, Old Lexus LX470?

Before we get into details about this car, let me introduce the base model, on which they all stand. The first ones were seen as the more luxurious replacement for the Toyota Land Cruiser on the American and Canadian markets back in the day, . But this looks like nothing of the classic type, unless “classic off-road" exists as a category in automotive. I'm sure somewhere in the world it does.
Now, all of this LX 470’s history is known. A clean Carfax report lets you know exactly where it’s been and how far it’s gonna go, and a clean owner's title is there to make sure you aren't getting pulled over the moment you drive off the lot.
Just to talk a little about the engine, the 4.7l V8 engine at 235 HP, with a five-speed automatic transmission, has only 124,000 miles (199,560km) on it, but more to go. Rumored as one of the longest living engines around, of this size anyway, with a lifetime of over 300,000 miles (482,800km). To liven things up a bit, a two-speed transfer case gives you some room to play around in. All of it has been re-geared with a low range 3.12:1 Marlin Crawler.
A 2.5-inch (6.35cm) Radflo suspension kit offers a smoother ride whatever the road conditions. Remote-reservoir dampers, custom OME heavy-duty springs, and SPC upper control arms complete the suspension mix. Metal Tech rock-sliders are there to offer some protection to your components. Rear lower control arms and links are also from Metal Tech. The entire suspension has been refreshed with new bushings and lube, all greased up and ready to go.
As far as the exterior goes, you’re looking at a blizzard pearl paintjob with tinted windows. Standard, but it gets better. A Dissent Offroad front bumper and bull-bar hold a Warn Zeon winch with synthetic rope. The ARB compressor features bumper mounted hook-ups, and an 8” bumper bar with all the lighting needed for any terrain.
Where you would have once put your groceries or your kid's baseball gear, you’ll now find big-kid gear. A 100-series floor kit and upper shelf with a 63-quart fridge by ARB now completes your shopping list.
To top this LX 470 off, you’ll find a roof-top tent. Alu-Cab seems to be the favorite here with a Gen-3 tent and 270-degree awning. An ExPed MegaMat Duo 10 air-adjustable foam mattress and a Kinsmen Hardware shower and privacy stall, will still give you a clean night's sleep. An Alu-Cab ladder is also there to get you into bed.
And honestly, I don’t even care that I might have missed the auction on Bring a Trailer, I'm just happy that some people out there still do this kind of work. And let's be frank, at 26k, if you had the cash, what would you have done?
Now, all of this LX 470’s history is known. A clean Carfax report lets you know exactly where it’s been and how far it’s gonna go, and a clean owner's title is there to make sure you aren't getting pulled over the moment you drive off the lot.
Just to talk a little about the engine, the 4.7l V8 engine at 235 HP, with a five-speed automatic transmission, has only 124,000 miles (199,560km) on it, but more to go. Rumored as one of the longest living engines around, of this size anyway, with a lifetime of over 300,000 miles (482,800km). To liven things up a bit, a two-speed transfer case gives you some room to play around in. All of it has been re-geared with a low range 3.12:1 Marlin Crawler.
A 2.5-inch (6.35cm) Radflo suspension kit offers a smoother ride whatever the road conditions. Remote-reservoir dampers, custom OME heavy-duty springs, and SPC upper control arms complete the suspension mix. Metal Tech rock-sliders are there to offer some protection to your components. Rear lower control arms and links are also from Metal Tech. The entire suspension has been refreshed with new bushings and lube, all greased up and ready to go.
As far as the exterior goes, you’re looking at a blizzard pearl paintjob with tinted windows. Standard, but it gets better. A Dissent Offroad front bumper and bull-bar hold a Warn Zeon winch with synthetic rope. The ARB compressor features bumper mounted hook-ups, and an 8” bumper bar with all the lighting needed for any terrain.
Where you would have once put your groceries or your kid's baseball gear, you’ll now find big-kid gear. A 100-series floor kit and upper shelf with a 63-quart fridge by ARB now completes your shopping list.
To top this LX 470 off, you’ll find a roof-top tent. Alu-Cab seems to be the favorite here with a Gen-3 tent and 270-degree awning. An ExPed MegaMat Duo 10 air-adjustable foam mattress and a Kinsmen Hardware shower and privacy stall, will still give you a clean night's sleep. An Alu-Cab ladder is also there to get you into bed.
And honestly, I don’t even care that I might have missed the auction on Bring a Trailer, I'm just happy that some people out there still do this kind of work. And let's be frank, at 26k, if you had the cash, what would you have done?