Lexus LX 450d Debuts in India With 4.5-Liter V8 Diesel Engine

Priced at around $360,000, this is a car for the few, plus it's nearly twice as expensive as the Toyota Land Cruiser with which it shares its engine. But before we go into detail, let's run through all the other LX version that we've discovered. The 570 model with 383 hp is the one everybody knows in the United States or Canada. But there's a lesser 570 version with 363 hp in Russia, China, and the 'Zergaijan countries.Hong Kong also had 460 and 470 models up until 2014. But perhaps the oddest version was the LX 570 Supercharged with 450 hp and 706 Nm (521 lb-ft) made for Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.The Indian market LX 450d was first introduced two years ago in Russia, the Ukraine, New Zealand and South Africa. It's powered by the 1VD-FTV V8 with a displacement of 4,461cc. All 32 valves, variable geometry intercooler, and single turbo are shared with the Toyota Land Cruiser 200. In India, the rating is 195 kW (261 hp) and 650 Nm of torque 1,600rpm, so it's about 6 hp down on the global model. But that could just be down to the quality of the diesel available in India. A 6-speed automatic transmission delivers the power to a permanentsystem and helps return fuel economy of about 10 liters per 100 km.There aren't that many V8 diesel SUVs in the world, but in India, only the Range Rover SDV8 competes with the Lexus. On power and performance, the LX can't compete, but it comes with high levels of standard equipment including LED headlights with cornering function, LED taillights, 18-inch wheels, powered leather seats, an 8-inch infotainment system and a 19-speaker Mark Levinson Reference audio system.Priced at around $360,000, this is a car for the few, plus it's nearly twice as expensive as the Toyota Land Cruiser with which it shares its engine.