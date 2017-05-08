autoevolution

Lexus LX 450d Debuts in India With 4.5-Liter V8 Diesel Engine

 
8 May 2017, 11:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Both Toyota and Lexus have made it their business to get rid of dirty diesel engines. However, a few are still weaving their way into the range, like this LX 450d from India.
But before we go into detail, let's run through all the other LX version that we've discovered. The 570 model with 383 hp is the one everybody knows in the United States or Canada. But there's a lesser 570 version with 363 hp in Russia, China, and the 'Zergaijan countries.

Hong Kong also had 460 and 470 models up until 2014. But perhaps the oddest version was the LX 570 Supercharged with 450 hp and 706 Nm (521 lb-ft) made for Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

The Indian market LX 450d was first introduced two years ago in Russia, the Ukraine, New Zealand and South Africa. It's powered by the 1VD-FTV V8 with a displacement of 4,461cc. All 32 valves, variable geometry intercooler, and single turbo are shared with the Toyota Land Cruiser 200.

In India, the rating is 195 kW (261 hp) and 650 Nm of torque 1,600rpm, so it's about 6 hp down on the global model. But that could just be down to the quality of the diesel available in India. A 6-speed automatic transmission delivers the power to a permanent AWD system and helps return fuel economy of about 10 liters per 100 km.

There aren't that many V8 diesel SUVs in the world, but in India, only the Range Rover SDV8 competes with the Lexus. On power and performance, the LX can't compete, but it comes with high levels of standard equipment including LED headlights with cornering function, LED taillights, 18-inch wheels, powered leather seats, an 8-inch infotainment system and a 19-speaker Mark Levinson Reference audio system.

Priced at around $360,000, this is a car for the few, plus it's nearly twice as expensive as the Toyota Land Cruiser with which it shares its engine.
Lexus LX 450d toyota land cruiser India Lexus lexus lx
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our LEXUS Testdrives:

2016 Lexus GS F73
2015 LEXUS RC, RC F 76
2015 LEXUS NX79
LEXUS IS 300h F Sport80
LEXUS GS 450h81
LEXUS CT 200h 78
LEXUS RX 450h 71