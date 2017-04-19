Lexus Facelifts NX For 2018, NX 200t Now Called NX 300

The NX
predates the fourth-generation RX by a year, and so does its design. For this matter, the mid-cycle refresh for the compact luxury crossover sees Lexus work its magic on the NX, but updates aren’t only skin deep. Other than the enhanced exterior design, the 2018 MY also boasts better handling and more safety.
Presented at the Auto Shanghai 2017
, the first thing the 2018 NX claims as its own comes in the guise of triple-projector headlights. Then there’s the sportier front bumper, which integrates an even wilder expression of the trademark spindle grille. More rearward, Lexus’ design team gifted the model with a lower bumper cover, elongated taillights, larger chrome-tipped exhaust tips, and new spoiler. Altogether, these visual updates fit the NX like a glove.
You’ll be hard-pressed to tell the 2018 NX apart from the current model
, yet there are a number of differences. The display integrated in the central part of the dashboard, it has grown from 7.0" to 10.3". The HVAC control panel has been simplified. The analog clock, meanwhile, features a simpler design.
Then there’s the sea of metallic satin bits and bobs present even on the shift knob, which breathes a more premium feel into the compact crossover’s cabin. For better wrist comfort, the infotainment system’s remote touch interface has been reshaped. To boot, the tray for the wireless charger has grown in size to accommodate larger Qi-enabled smartphones.
As ever, two powertrain options will be made available. The NX 300 replaces what was formerly called NX 200t
, yet it is powered by the same 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger as ever. The NX 300h, as expected, combines a 2.5-liter N/A inline-four and a pair of electric motors. Regardless of which variant floats your boat more, both of them feature Active Sound Control (the 2018 NX pumps artificial induction and exhaust sound via the speakers).
The big news, however, is the chassis. Thanks to retuned springs, bushings, and stabilizer bars, Lexus
promises better ride and handling. The shock absorbers are new from the ground up according to the automaker, but that’s only to be expected. After all, the LC 500
-based Adaptive Variable Suspension offers up to 650 instantaneous compression/damping adjustments.