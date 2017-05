..... Instructor brought to the car, reported, car seized, and yes apparently the poor student would of passed — CMPG - Road Policing (@Trafficwmp) May 6, 2017

The tests are not exactly cheap, and it is no joy in planning one and waiting for it to happen. A British driver managed to take the test and not get a driver’s license in spite of not making any mistakes during the examination.It was possible because of a neglectful instructor , who did not renew the MoT (technical inspection certificate in the UK ) for the vehicle that was being used by his students. A routine police check by the West Midlands Police was done after the officers pulled it over during the test.From there, they also discovered that the Ford Fiesta was not insured, which led to the decision of towing it to the impound lot. The instructor was waiting for the inspector and her student back at the center’s headquarters, but police officers showed up to request his take on the situation.The person responsible for teaching others how to drive admitted that she knew that the vehicle did not have a valid insurance anymore. The instructor claimed that she thought her MoT was still valid, though.The police officers were not buying it, and they took away the instructor’s badge. The 46-year-old was also reported to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency, and will have to report back with valid insurance and an MoT at a later date.The official Twitter account of the West Midlands Police has published a few photos of the vehicle in question as it was being towed to the impound lot. The persons behind the account said that the student would have passed the exam if it had been completed.According to the road policing unit, she did not make any mistakes during the examination, but the minimum test time had not passed before the officers pulled the car over and took it away.The student could be given a significant discount on the fees for her next exam because of the unfortunate situation.