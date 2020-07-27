5 Slap Some Extendable, Pop-Up Solar Panels on Your Cybertruck for Unlimited Range

3 Linux Modular Concept Can Travel by Water, on Land, on Snow and in the Air

1 Battle of the EV Makers: Tesla Takes Rivian to Court For Stealing Trade Secrets

The eBussy Is the Cute but Competent EV That Can Be Anything You Need It to Be

It may look too cute for words but it’s incredibly competent. Germany-based Electric Brands’ first-ever EV boasts of being “not just a car, but more:” a modular, multi-functional vehicle made for use both in the city and off-road. 8 photos



The EV that comes in two chassis variants (urban and off-road) and 10 different body styles, in addition to the fact that each variant packs multiple functionality.



This means that the eBussy can double as anything from a typical person hauler to a heavy duty tipper truck or pickup. Each model comes with a 10 kWh battery pack that’s good for 200 km (124 miles) of range on a single charge, but there’s also the option of a 30 kWh battery, solar panels on the roof and regenerative braking, which take the estimated range up to 800 km (497 miles). In-hub electric motors deliver 1,000 Nm of torque and a top speed of 90 kph (56 mph).



Whether for fun or work, each eBussy model is very light, starting at 450 kg (992 pounds) without batteries and superstructure, and able to carry a load of up to 1,000 kg (2,204 pounds). Speaking of which, the batteries are easily removable, with Electric Brands working on a charging structure that would allow owners to drop off drained batteries at select points, and pick up fresh ones. This way, there would be no dead times waiting to recharge and go back on the road.



Pricing starts at €15,800 ($18,480) for the cheapest model and goes up to €28,800 ($33,669) for the Offroad Camper. It varies according to chassis and configuration.



This sounds like a classic case of too good to be true, but the eBussy is real and, apparently, it’s already available in its home country. No word yet on plans for international availability.The eBussy is a highly versatilethat comes in two chassis variants (urban and off-road) and 10 different body styles, in addition to the fact that each variant packs multiple functionality.This means that the eBussy can double as anything from a typical person hauler to a heavy duty tipper truck or pickup. Each model comes with a 10battery pack that’s good for 200 km (124 miles) of range on a single charge, but there’s also the option of a 30 kWh battery, solar panels on the roof and regenerative braking, which take the estimated range up to 800 km (497 miles). In-hub electric motors deliver 1,000 Nm of torque and a top speed of 90 kph (56 mph).Whether for fun or work, each eBussy model is very light, starting at 450 kg (992 pounds) without batteries and superstructure, and able to carry a load of up to 1,000 kg (2,204 pounds). Speaking of which, the batteries are easily removable, with Electric Brands working on a charging structure that would allow owners to drop off drained batteries at select points, and pick up fresh ones. This way, there would be no dead times waiting to recharge and go back on the road.Pricing starts at €15,800 ($18,480) for the cheapest model and goes up to €28,800 ($33,669) for the Offroad Camper. It varies according to chassis and configuration.