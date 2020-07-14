Slap Some Extendable, Pop-Up Solar Panels on Your Cybertruck for Unlimited Range

View this post on Instagram

A short animation I created of my civilian version of a 6 wheel Cybertruck with solar panel mod extends panels out and approx 5kw in good sunMHave a great weekend my friendsM . . . #tesla #cybertruck #3dsmax #3dart #futuristic #3dartist #animation #elonmusk #digitalart #solar #instagood #electriccars #cgi #conceptdesign #futuristiccars #3dmotiongraphics #instaart #3d #graphics #aftereffects #visualisation #vfx #mograph #c4d #conceptart

A post shared by Slav Popovski (@pslavi_3d_vfx) on Jun 7, 2020 at 11:12pm PDT