Mark Wahlberg Treats Himself to a Custom Arcimoto FUV

Mark Wahlberg has an estimated net worth of about $300 million, which means he could – and probably does – own some of the most expensive and exclusive cars in the world. However, his current daily driver is a three-wheel EV that’s actually on the cheap side.
Mark is said to have been one of the first people to test drive the Arcimoto FUV when it was presented at a junket in Los Angeles last year, and he fell in love with it. The FUV (Fun Utility Vehicle) is a three-wheel EV with solid range, decent speed and plenty of space in the back, which renders it usable as a passenger- or luggage-carrier.
Arcimoto is currently available on the U.S. West Coast: the Deliverator model seems to be the most popular, being used by the likes of HyreCar in Los Angeles and other delivery services. However, since Mark is a celebrity, he gets his very own, custom two-person FUV.
The news wasn’t made official through a press statement, which would have probably looked like too much of an endorsement, but slipped oh-so-casually in a recent video posted by Arcimoto. It shows two Deliverator vehicles on their way from Oregon to Los Angeles, to become part of the HyreCar fleet, making a pit stop along the way, to drop birthday presents for Mark’s 49th birthday.
The actor himself makes an appearance at the end of the video, showing off his brand new ride. TMZ is reporting that he got it during lockdown, months after the test drive. The report mentions it’s a custom vehicle, made in the colors of his F45 fitness brand. That may be the case and this could be custom on the inside, but the colors are the same on the special edition revealed on the 4th of July.
The Arcimoto FUV sells for under $20,000 and is street-legal. It boasts a top speed of 75 mph (120 kph) and a city range of 102 miles (164 km). Extra options include heated seats, removable doors and panoramic roof, and Bluetooth speakers.
It’s clearly not a car, but it’s the next best thing.
