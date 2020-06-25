Here Are 5 Celebrity Riders Who Also Happen to Be Big Motorcycle Collectors

4 Given the Choice, Would You Go for a 427 Cobra From Ford v Ferrari, or $50,000?

3 1963 Shelby 289 Cobra Roadster Was Once Served by an All-Female Pit Crew

1 This 1,200 HP Shelby Cobra Has a Hardtop, Supercharger Sticking Through the Hood

One of 29 Original Factory Built Shelby 427 S/C Cobras Up for Auction Again

Last owned by musician and muscle car collector Steven Juliano, this Shelby masterpiece is regarded as the most original and correct 427 S/C Cobra in existence, being offered and displayed at the Mecum Indy 2020 auction in Indianapolis, July 10-18. 26 photos



The most sought after 427s are the S/C "Semi-Competition" models, which came to existence after Shelby missed homologation for the 1965 racing season with only 51 of a planned 100 competition models finished. Some were sold to racing teams, and some kept between Ford and Shelby. This 1967 Shelby 427 Cobra, factory coded CSX3042, is one of just 29 original factory-produced S/C (Semi-Competition) remaining examples.



Ordered new in October 1966 by John Grappone of Grappone Ford dealership in Concord, New Hampshire, the car remained in Grappone’s ownership until 1982, making CSX3042 the last 'New' Cobra ever sold. Its history is well documented and mentioned in the Shelby Registry, showing just 10.760 original miles.



When Steven Juliano bought it in 2007, he decided to make CSX3042 the most correct and perfect 427 S/C Cobra possible, a restoration down to the smallest detail that took him 10 years, using only original or NOS (new old stock) parts, including service items. CSX3042 retains its original magnesium Halibrand wheels and even the original factory installed Goodyear Bluestreak tires.



The 29 factory 427 S/C Cobras will always be regarded as the ultimate versions, and among these 29 examples, CSX3042 has no equal, the finest 427 S/C Cobra, which will serve as a reference for generations to come, thanks to Juliano’s efforts.



As a price reference, 427 S/Cs are worth around $1.4 million to $2 million, but this 427 was sold in the Spring Indy auction last month, on May 14th, at a staggering price of $2.89 million. Not as expensive as Of all the Cobras, the 427 was the most famed, and it came with a stronger redesigned chassis, coil spring suspension on all corners, widened fenders and an enlarged grill opening to handle Ford's massive 427 cubic inch V8 engine that raised 500HP. All original 427s feature CSX3xxx designation VINs.The most sought after 427s are the S/C "Semi-Competition" models, which came to existence after Shelby missed homologation for the 1965 racing season with only 51 of a planned 100 competition models finished. Some were sold to racing teams, and some kept between Ford and Shelby. This 1967 Shelby 427 Cobra, factory coded CSX3042, is one of just 29 original factory-produced S/C (Semi-Competition) remaining examples.Ordered new in October 1966 by John Grappone of Grappone Ford dealership in Concord, New Hampshire, the car remained in Grappone’s ownership until 1982, making CSX3042 the last 'New' Cobra ever sold. Its history is well documented and mentioned in the Shelby Registry, showing just 10.760 original miles.When Steven Juliano bought it in 2007, he decided to make CSX3042 the most correct and perfect 427 S/C Cobra possible, a restoration down to the smallest detail that took him 10 years, using only original or NOS (new old stock) parts, including service items. CSX3042 retains its original magnesium Halibrand wheels and even the original factory installed Goodyear Bluestreak tires.The 29 factory 427 S/C Cobras will always be regarded as the ultimate versions, and among these 29 examples, CSX3042 has no equal, the finest 427 S/C Cobra, which will serve as a reference for generations to come, thanks to Juliano’s efforts.As a price reference, 427 S/Cs are worth around $1.4 million to $2 million, but this 427 was sold in the Spring Indy auction last month, on May 14th, at a staggering price of $2.89 million. Not as expensive as Carroll's own Shelby Cobra , but still. For the July Indy 2020 Auction, Mecum is expecting a new money battle for this rare original.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. autoevolution is not affiliated with any individuals or companies depicted here.