2021 Ford Mustang Lineup Leaked: The Shelby GT350 Is Out, Mach 1 Returns

Few cars from American manufacturers are as iconic as the Mustang, and from the Mustang family, pretty much everything with a snake badge is unquestionably loud, powerful, exciting, and revered. The Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT350R, however, will leave the stable for the 2021 model year.
An internal document from Ford - published by Speed Twitch - reveals that:
- P8T and P8U are the codenames for the EcoBoost coupe and convertible
- P8C and P8F are the GT coupe and convertible
- P8R is how the Mach 1 Coupe is designated (no convertible listed)
- P8S is the king ‘Stang in the guise of the Shelby GT500 Coupe
All of them are produced in Flat Rock, Michigan, and the engine list is just as baffling as the return of the Mach 1 to the Mustang family.
To the point, there are two 5.0-liter Coyote V8s and two 2.3-liter EcoBoost I4s featured in the document. Regarding the four-cylinder turbo, the second variant refers to the hi-po EcoBoost that differentiates itself with a larger turbocharger, radiator, and engine calibration.
The second V8 from the Coyote series, meanwhile, is likely to be similar in output ratings to the engine of the Bullitt special edition. 2020 is the final model year for the Bullitt, hence the return of the Mach 1 as the stop-gap between the 5.0-liter Coyote motor and 5.2-liter Predator supercharged engine of the Shelby GT500.
On that note, prepare to bid farewell to the high-revving blunderbuss from the GT350 and the track-focused GT350R. “Wait, is this really the end? Isn’t there a crate engine available at the very least?”
Enter part number M-6007-A52XS from Ford Performance, a 5.2-liter with 580 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque on deck. The Aluminator 52XS is designed to work with 2015 to 2017 Mustang electronics, but on the downside, the GT350 crate engine is intended for competition use only.
The other downside is the price, retailing at $22,599.
