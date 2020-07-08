Listen to the Gloriously Crackling Exhaust of the Upcoming Hyundai Elantra N

This 1965 Shelby Cobra Is a Custom Build with a Totally Unexpected Price

If you want a page of automotive history parked in your garage, this ’65 Shelby Cobra might be the car that you’re looking for. 18 photos



The 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 launched with a price tag of just $7,500, but given it’s become such a rare find these days, it can now sell for anywhere between $800,000 and $2 million depending on the listed configuration and how hard it is to find it.



So yes, a $150,000 Cobra is certainly surprising, albeit there are a few things that need to be mentioned here.



First and foremost, this 1965 Cobra no longer comes with the 427 ci (7.0-liter) engine, but with a 557 ci (9.1-liter) unit which according to garage selling the car developes over 800 horsepower. Auto Desert claims the powerplant has been built by Indio, and it comes alongside a new electric fuel pump, water pump, engine oil cooler, and transmission cooler with a dedicated fan. There’s also a custom gas tank and Welwood 14-inch 6-piston brakes.



The car ships with a black finish, and the garage claims it’s actually a black power coating that costs no less than $3,000. And as you can see in the pics, the Cobra also features what’s being described as a one-off custom body and interior with custom lights.



As for the exhaust, the selling company says it’s “custom made for this car by a gentleman who does nothing but Formula 1 and Nascar exhausts.” Needless to say, no evidence in this regard has been provided, so we don’t even know who this mysterious gentleman is.



