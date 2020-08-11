Tesla Model Y Owner Complains About Quality Issues That Will Leave You Baffled

You’ve all heard horror stories, but this one takes the cake. Sam Choi purchased his Model Y “right before the end of the Q2 rush,” and in his own words, the owner “fell victim” to the promise that made Tesla notorious. “Don’t worry, we’ll fix it.”
Trailblazing it may be, but the Palo Alto-based automaker has horrendous quality issues across the board. In Sam’s case, Tesla was much obliged to service some of the faults but “after the 7-day return window.” Spoiler alert! There were more than one service visit, and the fixes in question aren't up to snuff for a car at this price point.
In no particular order, the owner got delivery with “the passenger window completely out of place.” One of the fender flares had a bad cutout, there was masking tape left underneath two panels, one of the bumpers had to be replaced, paint bubbles, misaligned doors, liftgate, and brightwork are also worthy of note.
“It's really hard to tell in pictures, but under certain reflections, it appears that I have a few small dents on the car passenger door,” said Sam about one of the photos he uploaded on Facebook. According to the service tech, these are “paint variances and there isn’t anything they can do.” Pardon my French, but isn’t the Model Y painted by clever robots? How did this second-rate paintwork pass QC?
But wait, there’s more! Moving over to the interior, the panels on the left of the rear seats were misaligned like nothing else. Adding insult to injury, the plastic airbag cover on the steering wheel had tears on its extremities, likely from a bad cutout.
The charging port door? That was misaligned as well, not flush with the driver-side taillight and quarter panel. Behind the rear seats on the passenger-side of the vehicle, two plastic panels clearly aren’t positioned correctly. Peeling on the edge of the moonroof? Yeah, the Model Y in the photo gallery suffers from that as well.
“Both taillights are not flush to the body, and aren't aligned correctly with the surrounding panels,” said Sam in his post, adding that Tesla thinks they’re “within spec.” That’s pretty much everything covered, but here’s a question for you all.
If you drop $49,990 for the entry-level Long Range or $59,990 for the Performance, don’t you think that Tesla could do better in terms of quality as well as servicing?
