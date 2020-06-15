All About U2, a Gorgeous Sailing Boat Designed to Double as Nightclub at Anchor

Harley-Davidson Seeking $150 Million Loan, Calls It "Additional Liquidity"

If you take a look at the latest releases from Harley-Davidson , you may believe that business is good for the Milwaukee-based manufacturer. However, the investor relations website paints a different story. 10 photos



Why does Harley need the money?



“The company would pursue other actions to secure additional liquidity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” thank you! In addition to the health crisis, it’s also worth highlighting how bad H-D is doing in terms of sales.



In the first quarter of 2020, the motorcycle manufacturer moved a total of 40,439 bikes as opposed to 49,151 in the first three months of 2019. That’s a contraction of 17.7 percent, and naturally, that’s not good for business. You can blame the virus for these results, but on the other hand, let’s not forget that



The same ol’ bikes, same ol’ marketing, and same ol’ demographic that happens to be getting too old to ride; it all adds up. Worse still, H-D has yet to attract younger, more diverse customers to the brand.



Investors aren’t too happy either. From $37 at the beginning of 2020 to $24.80 at the time of writing, there’s no denying that H-D has dug itself in a rather deep hole. Adding insult to injury, the



“I am also leading a necessary and comprehensive overhaul of the company structure, operating model, and strategy as we adjust to the new post-COVID-19 realities,” said Jochen Zeitz, yet nothing has transpired to date. Filed at the beginning of the month with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission , the Form 8-K document that you can read as a PDF at the end of this article is centered around a multi-million-dollar loan. To the point, “the company entered into a new $350.0 million 364-day credit facility and committed to draw $150 million under the facility.”Why does Harley need the money?“The company would pursue other actions to secure additional liquidity in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” thank you! In addition to the health crisis, it’s also worth highlighting how bad H-D is doing in terms of sales.In the first quarter of 2020, the motorcycle manufacturer moved a total of 40,439 bikes as opposed to 49,151 in the first three months of 2019. That’s a contraction of 17.7 percent, and naturally, that’s not good for business. You can blame the virus for these results, but on the other hand, let’s not forget that H-D is at a crossroads over a systematic lack of innovation.The same ol’ bikes, same ol’ marketing, and same ol’ demographic that happens to be getting too old to ride; it all adds up. Worse still, H-D has yet to attract younger, more diverse customers to the brand.Investors aren’t too happy either. From $37 at the beginning of 2020 to $24.80 at the time of writing, there’s no denying that H-D has dug itself in a rather deep hole. Adding insult to injury, the new CEO and president has yet to come up with a viable turnaround since he was named in May 2020.“I am also leading a necessary and comprehensive overhaul of the company structure, operating model, and strategy as we adjust to the new post-COVID-19 realities,” said Jochen Zeitz, yet nothing has transpired to date.

Download attachment: Harley-Davidson Form 8-K document (PDF)