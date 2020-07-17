This 1972 Chevrolet C10 “Cheyenne Super” Looks Like a Show Truck

Project Akira Is a Sharp, Sleek and Elegant Yacht Just Waiting for a Buyer

For 1971, the Cheyenne trim package was introduced as the Chevy equivalent to the GMC Sierra. The Cheyenne Super, however, was the top-of-the-line C10 pickup truck from that era. 27 photos







Priced at $52,998 or $551 per month, this 1972 model isn’t a period-correct restoration job but a tasteful restomod with only 1,895 miles on the odometer. As the headline implies, the retro half-tonner features an LS instead of the older line of small-block V8 mills. Volo Cars doesn’t mention any horsepower or torque ratings, but the 5.3 liters of displacement with aluminum heads and a custom K&N filter should give you an idea about its potential. Stainless-steel headers, a custom engine cover, a polished intake tube, and chrome plating for the brake boost and master cylinder are also featured, along with dual electric fans for the aluminum radiator and a custom-built filler panel up front.The transmission also happens to be a modern affair, the 4L60 that General Motors used until 2013. Essentially an electronically commanded evolution of the 700R4, this transmission uses a 300-millimeter input shaft for LS motors and a 298-mm input for other mills.Finished in Tuxedo Black with a mirror-like finish, the C10 boasts re-chromed bumpers, new badging, mirrors, door handles, lenses, and a brand-new antenna. “All the gaskets and weatherstrips are new” as well, along with the windshield and the sliding rear window.Opening the driver’s door reveals a really nice interior, befitting of a restomod with disc brakes up front, an e-brake assembly, and new shocks at all corners. The sports seats, door panels, and console open the list of upgrades, which also includes a new headliner and visors.Dakota Digital gauges that light up red add a little of visual drama, complementing the retro stereo in the dash and sharp-looking steering wheel. The custom shift handle, window crank, and door handles are all billet. On the inside of the glovebox door, you’ll find the original option sticker for this particular 1972 Chevy C10 and an owner’s manual.

