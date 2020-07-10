1972 Chevrolet C10 "Inferno" Show Truck Packs 425 HP for $45k

3 This 1927 Harley-Davidson Model J Tracker Bike Looks Best With Mud On It

Custom from head to toe, the C10 from Volo Cars in Illinois is an ISCA show winner better known as "Inferno" thanks to the flames that blend nicely with the black cherry paint. Even the underside is chromed, polished, or painted, and obviously, the engine compartment where you’ll find a nicely-modded ZZ383 is a work of automotive art in and of itself.The 6.3-liter crate engine from GM Performance packs 425 horsepower and 449 pound-feet of torque from the get-go, but those ratings may be conservative once you notice the hi-po induction system and Holley carb. A Turbo Hydra-Matic 350 transmission sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear axle, and the driver of this one-of-a-kind C10 show truck is treated to a Hurst Pro-Matic 2 shifter with a ratchet mechanism. Volo Cars highlights that “the bed has been smoothed to perfection,” and underneath, custom roll pans were molded in. The cockpit is a treat to the eyes as well, featuring a TMI kit, a plush headliner, a billet steering wheel with a tilting column, and a billet cover around the digital gauges. That’s not all there is to this fellow here, though.All the holes of the chassis were welded and smooth after all the lines and wiring were concealed inside, and the suspension is fabricated to the frame with C4 Corvette components. Indeed, ladies and gents! The rear end now benefits from an independent setup that keeps the truck planted to the road in a straight line and in the twisties as well.Just like the finned, shotgun-style air cleaner on top of the ZZ383 engine, the polished stainless-steel exhaust system is both show and go. All told, it’s a seriously badass build given the sheer number of mods and the attention to detail that went into every panel, bolt, and nut.Listed for $45k even though the appraised value is $55k, the C10 “sat for a few years in storage” after it retired from the show circuit as a champion.