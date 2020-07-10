Audi Q5 Gets Sportback "Coupe" Rendering Treatment as RS Q5 Rumors Intensify

The GLC is the bad boy of the segment, available with a chunky V8 engine. Meanwhile, the BMW X3 is the edgy lead singer, and both of them have been available with "coupe" body styles for many years. Not the Audi Q5, which sits in the back of the German luxury CUV segment and sulks.
You might think that Audi's problem child doesn't sell well, and thus shouldn't get a costly performance model or a coup' style. But that's far from the truth, as it's every bit as popular as the other two. And we couldn't help thinking that an RS model would be good for publicity.
About a week ago, the story broke that Audi might green-light the development of an RS Q5 model. We didn't get too excited, as this has been rumored several times over the past decade. Speaking to Australia's magazine Motoring, Audi's spokesperson for its midsize SUV range, Michael Crusius, had this to say:
"It remains exciting to see, but this is a topic that we cannot delve into. One of the few questions we will not be able to answer today."
Now, we don't see how magazines twisted that into a positive statement. It's not going to happen, especially in the middle of a potential global economic slowdown that's difficult to understand.
But Crusius did confirm a coupe-like Q5 Sportback is on its way soon and will compete with rivals such as the BMW X4 and Mercedes GLC Coupe. "The Sportback is of course something that needs to be considered very much in view of the markets we deliver to and we've got different delivery times," he explained.
The Q5 Sportback became the focus of our attention today when the Rusian website Kolesa released these two Photo-chops. They show what the Sportback model might look like if it were launched today. As you can probably tell, the model has got a slightly shorter greenhouse with the roof tapering towards the back and small changes to the trunk lid spoiler.
