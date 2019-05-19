2020 Audi RS Q3 Spied on the Nurburgring, Sounds Brutal

HP

Or rather will pack one again, as the model has been around for almost six years during which time it always featured a 2.5 TFSI. The model started out with a shameful 310in 2013, then received 340 HP in 2015 and updated to the aluminum-headed engine with 367 HP the following year.That's a lot of development time. Despite this Audi never got the recognition on deserved, so they're adding even more power for the second generation. The safe bet would be that the 5-cylinder turbo delivers 400 HP, though rumors from Germany talk about as much as 420 HP.Another thing they obviously changed is the exhaust, which now has double mufflers, one for each side. The old RS Q3 had only one to the left. I think it had something to do with Audi wanting to have a toe hook installed in the middle. But who goes camping in a car like this? Scratch that; camping in a 400 HP car sounds like a lot of fun.Nurburgring spy YouTuber Automotive Mike has provided us with over eight minutes of footage here, enough to see the RS crossover from every angle. It's got wider tracks, beefier bumpers, and a general race-ready attitude. And because the car is based on the MQB, it's unburdened by air suspension or extra off-road components. We could be looking at one of the fastest SUVs of all time, certainly so once the tuners get hold of it.With a splash of bold color and a digital, modern interior, the RS Q3 will be the most amazing car of its kind. But it won't be cheap, just like its sisters the TT RS and RS3.