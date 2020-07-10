Chevrolet Cobalt, HHR Under Investigation Over Corroding Fuel Lines, Fuel Leaks

The Roush Racehorse Training Car Is How a Famous Tuner Increases Horsepower

Remember the ignition switch saga that cemented the aggressive cost-cutting practices of General Motors in the public consciousness? The Chevrolet Cobalt and retro-styled HHR were two of the recalled nameplates, and once again, these two are under investigation over sub-par components from the factory. 11 photos National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , “the office of defects investigation has received 208 complaints of fuel leaks” from owners of Cobalt and HHR. It appears that only 2008 to 2010 models are affected, and the estimated population numbers 614,275 vehicles. A recall has yet to be announced, though.



The culprit, as you may have guessed from the headline, is corrosion. The metal fuel lines near the left-hand-side rear wheel well are prone to corrosion, which occurs at the polymer blocks that attach the lines to the underbody. Rust also builds up underneath the insulation wrap-heat shield adjacent to the muffler and exhaust pipe according to the cited document.



Now here’s the kicker. “Thirty-nine of the complaints specifically state that puddles or drips were observed.” Imagine walking up to your car in the morning, coffee in hand, and seeing high-octane dinosaur juice on your driveway or on the garage floor. That’s not exactly a pretty sight.



At the time of reporting, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration isn’t aware of any fires or injuries related to this condition. Chevrolet doesn’t have anything to report either, but given the safety consequences and scope of the issue, a recall is not a question of if but of when.







The Cobalt was discontinued from the U.S. and Canadian lineups at the end of the 2010 model year, replaced by the Cruze. Given the increasing popularity of SUVs and trucks to the detriment of passenger vehicles, the Cruze compact sedan and hatchback are also gone from North America. As for the HHR, the love-it-or-hate-it carryall aesthetics and the disappointing engine options led to its downfall. Produced in Mexico until 2011, the Heritage High Roof has no direct successor within General Motors.

