This Burnt Orange Metallic 1967 Chevrolet C10 Packs 402 Big-Block V8 Power

Produced between 1959 and 1991 in the United States and beyond, the Chevrolet C10 is an ever-popular truck with the restomodding scene. This 1967 model, for example, is a fresh build with only 87 miles on the odometer. 30 photos



The visual front is furthered by a set of 16- and 17-inch staggered wheels from American Racing, wrapped in Goodyear rubber boots. The cowled hood, color-matched liner paint, a black tonneau cover, and two exhaust pipes complete the picture. Moving on to the interior, the build includes orange, beige, and tan details as well as glovebox graphics and a cup holder for the center console. A three-spoke steering wheel from Grant, billet gauge cluster with Omega Kustom readouts, stereo, and ice-cold air conditioning are featured as well.



Pop the hood, and “the engine bay could win awards on its own for presentation.” Though we’re not dealing with SEMA levels of attention to detail, there’s no denying that the truck was built with a sense of passion and pride. Clean inner fenders flank the custom-painted valve covers of a gargantuan V8, the short-deck 402 big-block engine derived from the venerable 396.



The selling vendor doesn’t mention any output ratings, but it’s safe to assume that you’re looking at 400 horsepower if not a little more. The hi-rise intake, Holley four-barrel carburetor, and cool-looking headers are joined by a March pulley system and an aluminum radiator with two electric fans.



Built for cruising as well as ripping the rear tires to shreds, the C10 sends the goodies to the 12-bolt rear axle with the help of a stout three-speed automatic transmission, the TH400. Power steering, power brakes with discs and drums, and a trailing arm rear suspension pretty much sum up this truck.



