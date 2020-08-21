Turquoise 1967 GMC C10 Stepside Pickup Truck Is This Week's Restomod Treat

2020 Gives Us a New “Escalade” Design. Not the Car, but Rather a Luxury Yacht

Back when GMC wasn’t an excuse for General Motors to charge more money than Chevrolet for the same products, the three-letter brand used to make honest, working man’s trucks. The C10 comes to mind, but this particular example of the breed is more than a workhorse from days long past. For starters, it costs more than an all-new Sierra 1500 with the small-block V8 engine. 34 photos



A 5.3-liter V8 with fuel injection is hiding under the hood, a powerplant that General Motors still uses as the more affordable alternative to the 6.2 we all know and love. The truck “fires up easily, idles smoothly, and has one of the best power bands you’ll experience” according to the selling vendor.







Urethane bushings, a clean undercarriage with no corrosion whatsoever, and roof-matching wheels that measure 17 inches are also featured. Every single panel looks straight like an arrow, and every painted area exhibits a mirror-like shine thanks to clearcoat. An upgraded grille with bright chrome garnish, clear headlights, and black-painted lumber in the bed are a few other highlights.



Opening the driver’s door reveals dual buckets wrapped in tan leather upholstery that coordinates with the door panels, headliner, and the dashboard pad. The turquoise of the exterior can be seen on the door tops and glovebox door, and the finishing touch of this modernized truck comes in the guise of a carbon-fiber look half-wrap steering wheel connected to a tilt column. $67,995 is the price tag listed by Streetside Classics , and the odometer shows only 55 miles or 88 kilometers since the project was completed. Every nook and cranny is a testament to how much attention to detail went into this lovely restomod, and the same can be said about the color-matched engine cover.A 5.3-liter V8 with fuel injection is hiding under the hood, a powerplant that General Motors still uses as the more affordable alternative to the 6.2 we all know and love. The truck “fires up easily, idles smoothly, and has one of the best power bands you’ll experience” according to the selling vendor. The 4L60E four-speed automatic transmission with a Lokar floor shifter sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the 12-bolt rear axle and two-link rear suspension with coilovers for good measure. The front hasn’t been forgotten either. Tubular control arms should translate to a smooth ride and pretty good handling for a body-on-frame vehicle, and yes, there are disc brakes up front too.Urethane bushings, a clean undercarriage with no corrosion whatsoever, and roof-matching wheels that measure 17 inches are also featured. Every single panel looks straight like an arrow, and every painted area exhibits a mirror-like shine thanks to clearcoat. An upgraded grille with bright chrome garnish, clear headlights, and black-painted lumber in the bed are a few other highlights.Opening the driver’s door reveals dual buckets wrapped in tan leather upholstery that coordinates with the door panels, headliner, and the dashboard pad. The turquoise of the exterior can be seen on the door tops and glovebox door, and the finishing touch of this modernized truck comes in the guise of a carbon-fiber look half-wrap steering wheel connected to a tilt column.

