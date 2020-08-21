More on this:

1952 Ford F-100 Is Fully Custom, Restomodded With LT1 Corvette V8 Engine

1952 was the final year for the original F-Series pickup, and the most powerful engine that Ford offered for the half-ton model was the Flathead V8 with 239 cubic inches of displacement. The F-100 we'll talk about today is a little different under the hood, though. 23 photos



The Turbo Hydra-Matic 700R4 is one of the finest choices you can make for a restomod. Smooth but also stout, the four-speed gearbox switched from hydraulic logic shifting to electronic in 1993 when it was known as the 4L60. 1987 and newer transmissions are extremely popular with race, street, and even off-road builds.



Turning our attention back to the custom truck with sparkling light tan over brown paintwork and a bright orange pinstripe, the Ford F-100 “took over a year to build” according to



Moroso Racing headers and lots of chrome for the engine bay add to the visual drama. The ride and handling fronts also include RideTech Fox shock absorbers, a 9.0-inch Ford rear end, rack-and-pinion power steering, as well as power brakes.



As far as the cabin is concerned, whoever built this truck didn’t cut corners with cheap parts or half-hearted detailing. HIDE Originals is the company responsible for the custom leather upholstery, complemented by chrome trim and a pull-down center console. Ice-cold air conditioning from Vintage Air, power windows, Omega Kustom gauges, and only 81.4 miles on the odometer are also worth mentioning.



