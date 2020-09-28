C8 Corvette Recalled Once Again, This Time Over Driver Seat Belt Problem

Nitrocycles’ Suzuki GS850 Is the Embodiment of Classy

Given that the seat belt and air bag are the most important pieces of safety equipment by a long margin, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Chevrolet has announced a safety recall over this condition. The biggest of the Big Three in Detroit has yet to mention the affected VINs or production dates for the cars involved, and no, there’s no date for the recall either at the time of writing.



Not that long ago, the C7 was recalled over a diagnostic test activating in certain driving conditions. The air bag sensing and diagnostic module – a.k.a. the SDM – would turn off air bags and seat belt pretensioners deployment during the diagnostic test, increasing the risk of injury to the driver and front passenger.



As with the recall involving the previous generation of the Corvette, owners of the C8 will have their cars fixed at no cost whatsoever. Replacing the pretensioner assembly for the driver shouldn’t take too long either, maybe two hours tops.



