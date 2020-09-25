Modern Chevrolet C10 Looks Like the Stepside Truck GM Needs to Build

At least from where we're standing, it might be a better idea to look into the past and bring back the stepside styling we used to enjoy back in the day.
In fact, we've brought along another Insta post (the first one below), which gives us an idea of how a a modern-day truck with flared fenders sitting outside the bed would look like. Spoiler alert: it's bedass.
Now, as the comments section of the posts proves, some of you may see the Chevrolet C10 here, while others could feel a connection to the Ford F-100. And none of it is wrong.
You see, this splendid "doodle" comes from Craig Kember, an aficionado who has designed production vehicles, concepts and racecars for Toyota, among others. So yes, not linking the model to a single brand was the plan here. Hey, we even get two versions of the proposal!
Bringing such a design to the real world does pack its challenges, not least thanks to crash safety regulations and the ever-increasing practicality and efficiency demands of the market.
However, the idea could certainly be implemented into a production design. And, whether we like it or not, trucks are getting their share of the electric revolution and perhaps this sort of the design would make the transition easier for certain customers.
These are some Step Side truck designs. This type of truck is one of the most "American" vehicles that have ever been made. Something about having giant flares on the outside of a narrow bed just feels so right. Another cool style lost in the shifting landscape of vehicle design.