Maxlider 2021 Ford Bronco Tuning Packages Priced, Prepare at Least $10k

Painted in Area 51 and complemented by side decals extending from the front fender to the rear quarter panel, the off-roader before your eyes is further gifted with red lettering for the silver-painted grille and a powder-coated front bumper with an LED light bar and a couple of tow hooks. A set of beadlock wheels in black, BFGoodrich mud-terrain rubber, a lift kit, more underbody protection, and auxiliary lights on the roof are also featured, along with a sturdy, powder-coated roof rack.
Maxlider has also imagined a four-door Bronco in almost the same specification, although there are small differences up front. Solid axles are in the pipeline as well, and the Bronco Midnite Edition mentioned earlier stands out with a predominantly black visual theme. All told, there’s no denying these are very serious off-road rigs.
When it comes to the bone-stock Bronco, the Sasquatch Package is the option to get thanks to the 35-inch Goodyears that won’t say Wrangler on them for obvious reasons. The Blue Oval is also developing a 37-inch upgrade, but it remains to be seen if those tires will be exclusive to the Warthog version or available as an extra.
Speaking of extreme Broncos, the aftermarket has also got you covered in terms of V8 swaps. Hennessey has recently introduced the VelociRaptor program with 750 force-fed horsepower and a starting price of $225,000 plus shipping costs. Lower down the spectrum, PaxPower is much obliged to replace the EcoBoost engine with the Coyote for $30,000 or thereabouts.
2021 Ford Bronco by @maxlidermotors in Area 51!!! . Packages start at $10K...Bronco $25K-$35K+ as pictured depending on performance and interior enhancements! . NOW TAKING $500 DEPOSITS - EMAIL SALES@MAXLIDERBROS.COM ! . We are an authorized drop-ship location for Ford - just order from your local Ford dealer and have them drop-ship to our shop for the build!