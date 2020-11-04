Maxlider 2021 Ford Bronco Tuning Packages Priced, Prepare at Least $10k

autoevolution
Specialized in all things Bronco and the Ranger pickup truck, Maxlider Brothers Customs has also geared up to modify the all-new Bronco from mild to wild. After presenting the Midnite Edition a few months ago, the Illinois-based customization shop has confirmed that $10,000 is the price of the most affordable package on offer.
The pictured Bronco, which is a rendering by Innov8 Design Lab at this point, is estimated to cost between $25,000 and $35,000 over the MSRP of the donor vehicle. Oh, and by the way, Maxlider is currently taking $500 deposits for its upcoming tuning packages.

Painted in Area 51 and complemented by side decals extending from the front fender to the rear quarter panel, the off-roader before your eyes is further gifted with red lettering for the silver-painted grille and a powder-coated front bumper with an LED light bar and a couple of tow hooks. A set of beadlock wheels in black, BFGoodrich mud-terrain rubber, a lift kit, more underbody protection, and auxiliary lights on the roof are also featured, along with a sturdy, powder-coated roof rack.

Maxlider has also imagined a four-door Bronco in almost the same specification, although there are small differences up front. Solid axles are in the pipeline as well, and the Bronco Midnite Edition mentioned earlier stands out with a predominantly black visual theme. All told, there’s no denying these are very serious off-road rigs.

When it comes to the bone-stock Bronco, the Sasquatch Package is the option to get thanks to the 35-inch Goodyears that won’t say Wrangler on them for obvious reasons. The Blue Oval is also developing a 37-inch upgrade, but it remains to be seen if those tires will be exclusive to the Warthog version or available as an extra.

Speaking of extreme Broncos, the aftermarket has also got you covered in terms of V8 swaps. Hennessey has recently introduced the VelociRaptor program with 750 force-fed horsepower and a starting price of $225,000 plus shipping costs. Lower down the spectrum, PaxPower is much obliged to replace the EcoBoost engine with the Coyote for $30,000 or thereabouts.

