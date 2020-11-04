Ford Recall Fix Could Have Caused Steering Issues for 350,000 Explorers

Recalls are quite common in the auto industry. Carmakers choose to send car models back to repair shops every time an issue affects the safety of those who own them: it’s the law, and also the right thing to do. But despite all the good intentions, recall fixes can at times cause additional problems.
We’ve seen this happen a few times already, and this week Ford proved we’ll probably see some more in the future.
The Blue Oval said on Wednesday (November 4) that 350,000 Explorers made between 2013 and 2017 will be recalled to have a problem fixed, one that otherwise could lead to significantly diminished steering control, and an increased risk of a crash.
Apparently, these Explorers had already been part of a previous recall campaign (the carmaker does not say when or what it was for) and, after completion of the repairs, began experiencing “a fracture of the outboard section of the rear suspension toe link.” We are not being told in what way the new problem is directly linked to the previous fix.
The problem is as serious as they get, and the carmaker acknowledged it is aware of “13 reports of accidents and six reports of injuries related to this condition.” Apparently, the issue mostly occurs in those areas where corrosion is common.
“Dealers will complete a torque inspection of the cross-axis ball joint and replace it as necessary. The Ford reference number for this recall is 20S62,” Ford said in a statement. You can find all the details released by Ford in the press release section below.
The Explorer recall comes fresh on the heels of a much larger one announced in September. 700,000 cars, SUVs and trucks from the Lincoln MKX all the way to the Mustang and F-150, will have to make a service visit for “insufficient electrical conductivity within the printed circuit board” that causes issues with the rearview camera.
