Ford Recalls 2020 Mustang 10AT Over Fracturing Brake Pedal Bracket

First and foremost, the assembly isn’t manufactured by Ford. A company from Canada by the name of KSR International is listed as the supplier in documents submitted to the, and the Blue Oval says that “the brake pedal bracket could fracture during sudden stopping.” Thankfully, no accidents or injuries related to this condition have been reported to FoMoCo or theThe Part 573 Safety Recall Report highlights that “insufficient design margins” are to blame for the condition. To the point, the material of the bracket “was changed from nylon to polypropylene on 2020 Mustang vehicles with automatic transmissions, resulting in reduced robustness.” Ford identified three reports of brake pedal bracket fracturing in August 2019, and one year and a month later, the Field Review Committee finally reviewed the problem and approved the recall campaign. The brake pedal bracket that may break during sudden stopping was introduced into production in April 2019 and went out of production in August 2020.One of the documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration lists two remedy components known as FR-3Z-2455-AA and FR3Z-2455-AB. Both of them are genuine OEM parts, and both are backed up by a 12-month or 12,000-mile warranty by the Blue Oval.In the meantime, owners of potentially affected cars are advised to contact the nearest authorized dealership for more information on the campaign and to schedule a visit to the service. Of course, the fix comes at no cost to the owners and it shouldn’t take more than a few hours.On a related note, you’d better hurry up if you’re eyeing a GT350 or GT350R because Ford is ending production of both variants to make room for the Mach 1 . 2020 is the final year for the flat-plane crankshaft ponies, leaving the GT500 as the only Shelby in the lineup going forward.