Ford Recalls 2020 Mustang 10AT Over Fracturing Brake Pedal Bracket

Even though we’re all looking forward to the 2021 model year Mach 1, the Blue Oval has come across a problem with the auto-equipped 2020 Mustang in the guise of the brake pedal bracket. No fewer than 38,005 units are potentially affected, and the recall is expected to begin on November 16th. 25 photos National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , and the Blue Oval says that “the brake pedal bracket could fracture during sudden stopping.” Thankfully, no accidents or injuries related to this condition have been reported to FoMoCo or the NHTSA .



The Part 573 Safety Recall Report highlights that “insufficient design margins” are to blame for the condition. To the point, the material of the bracket “was changed from nylon to polypropylene on 2020 Mustang vehicles with automatic transmissions, resulting in reduced robustness.”







One of the documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration lists two remedy components known as FR-3Z-2455-AA and FR3Z-2455-AB. Both of them are genuine OEM parts, and both are backed up by a 12-month or 12,000-mile warranty by the Blue Oval.



In the meantime, owners of potentially affected cars are advised to contact the nearest authorized dealership for more information on the campaign and to schedule a visit to the service. Of course, the fix comes at no cost to the owners and it shouldn’t take more than a few hours.



Download attachment: Ford Recalls 2020 Mustang 10AT (PDF)