Same Massive Ford Recall Hits Everything from Lincoln MKX to Mustang and F-150

Explorer, F-150, Mustang, Transit, Super Duty, Expedition, Escape, Ranger, Edge, Lincoln MKX, Nautilus, and Corsair: these are the nameplates affected by the latest recall pertaining to the same problem announced by the Blue Oval in the U.S., as it embarks on a massive effort to bring back for repairs over 700,000 cars, SUVs and trucks on the North American continent.
Technically, these vehicles are not affected by a safety recall, but a safety compliance one. Even so, the result is the same: hundreds of thousands Ford and Lincoln customers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico will have to schedule a visit with their dealer to have something fixed.
That something is the rearview camera. Due to “insufficient electrical conductivity within the printed circuit board internal to the camera,” the hardware can display blank or distorted images. Although that may be something drivers are willing to live with, the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards require Ford to take action and fix the issue.
All the cars affected by the recall are literally brand new, having been manufactured all across the continent starting October 2019. Once the appointment is scheduled and the car/truck/SUV comes in for repairs, dealers will replace the rearview camera.
Official notification to dealers and customers will begin on November 7. Ford’s reference number for the recall is 20C19.
Additionally, 40,000 Mustangs made from March 2019 are being recalled for a problem with the brake pedal bracket that could fracture during sudden stopping. Reference number for this recall is 20S52.
Some 10,000 Super Duty trucks will suffer the same fate, this time on account of "front axles that may contain a wheel end yoke that was not properly welded to the axle tube end." This recall has reference number 20S56.
You can find more info on the above recalls and the cars affected in the press release section below.
