Ford Recalls Half a Million Vehicles, Including New Lincoln Corsair and F-150

Ford is on a roll these days, having released without a doubt the most exciting new vehicle of the year, the all-new Bronco. But even if the new family is the talk of the hour, it seems not all is milk and honey in Dearborn.
It was only earlier this week that the carmaker announced a rather small recall for the Kuga PHEV, but now three significantly larger such actions were prompted by faults discovered in four of the vehicles sold under the Ford and Lincoln brands.
In all, around half a million vehicles of the Edge, Lincoln MKX, Corsair and Ford F-150 families will soon be sent to dealers for various fixes.
The biggest recall (488,594 units in the U.S. alone, and over 60,000 in Canada) involves Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX vehicles made at Oakville Assembly Plant between 2015 and 2018. In these vehicles, front brake jounce hoses are prone to rupture, and this in turn could lead to the depletion of the brake fluid reservoir, culminating of course with reduced braking capabilities.
The other two recalls are smaller in size because they involve the newest variants of the Corsair and F-150, the 2020 model year.
The problem that has been discovered in the Corsair involves insufficient clearance between the left and right rear coil springs and the toe link bracket. Over time, this could lead to the fracture of the spring and possibly even separation from the vehicle. Close to 3,000 Corsairs are affected.
In the case of America’s favorite pickup truck, the F-150, the issue is an improper attachment nut used to fasten the positive battery cable (B+) to the starter motor. In extreme cases, heat generation during a vehicle start cycle and electrical arcing could lead to a fire. Some 431 pickups would have to make an appointment with a dealer.
Ford is not aware of any incidents related to neither of the three problems. More details can be found in the press release section below.
