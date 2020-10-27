This 1993 Ford Explorer Jurassic Park Replica Flaunts T-Rex Headliner Graphics

5 2021 Ford Bronco Rendered in 15 Exterior Colors and With Jurassic Park Livery

The world went mad for dinosaurs in 1993 with the first installment of the Jurassic Park franchise. The Jeep Wrangler from that movie is a legend in its own right, but the “Jungle Cruiser” isn’t too far behind. I mean, how can you forget that retina-abusing livery? 48 photos



Replacement parts should cost too much because the first generation of the Explorer is joined at the hip with the Ranger. Thanks to the body-on-frame construction, swapping the old stuff with new components should be a breeze too. Even though the 4.0-liter V6 and four-speed automatic transmission are working perfectly fine, true mileage is unfortunately not known.



Offered at no reserve with a clean title, the jungle-cruising utility vehicle is also rocking a Borg-Warner transfer case, Dana 35 axles, and an 8.8-inch rear end. “A general service is said to have been completed prior to the selling dealer’s purchase,” consisting of an oil change and new filters.



The Ford Motor Company commissioned Motor City Solutions and Hot Rods to build this rig for the all-new Explorer’s launch in Oregon. Andre from The Fast Lane has covered this SUV extensively in 2019, highlighting its no-nonsense underpinnings in comparison to the sixth generation.



As a brief refresher, Ford migrated to a unibody platform in 2010 for the 2011 model year with the fifth generation. The



