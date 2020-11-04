Porsche 911 GT3 RS "Bosozoku" Shows Insane Bamboo Spear Exhaust

More on this:

1 Strap Yourselves in for One Crazy Fast Lap Around the Green Hell

2 Understanding Porsche’s Innovative Climate Control for Convertible Cars

3 Porsche 911 Longtail Looks Like a Mid-Engined Machine

4 A Look at the Very Useful Porsche Racing Bike Carrier

5 2021 Porsche Cayenne PHEVs Have Greater Range, Starting Price of More Than €90k