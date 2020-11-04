Porsche 911 GT3 RS "Bosozoku" Shows Insane Bamboo Spear Exhaust

The previous generation of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS has seen its fair share of modding, from eye-catching wraps portraying battle scars to the go-faster, Nurburgring-savvy performance package offered by Manthey-Racing. However, none of those seem as flamboyant as the custom exhaust setup we have here.
We're looking at a development coming from Taiwan-based specialist Ipe Exhaust, which has just shared the Porscha on YouTube.
It all started with the muffler getting a ceramic coating sporting a camouflage pattern, which spreads to the tips of the hardware. And while this appearance transformation might require a second look to be noticed, it's certainly a detail that captures the imagination.
However, the true attention magnet comes from the added titanium pieces that are connected to the tips and shoot towards the sky.
This reminds us of the Takeyari, Japan's insane bamboo spear-shaped exhaust featured on many Bosozoku-style tuner rides (here's a more detailed take on the matter).
However, the aftermarket developer labels this as a Maru-So exhaust, while dropping some further details in the comment sections of the clip below: "This is related to the automotive culture in Taiwan, influenced by Japan in the 1970s... The owner [of the GT3 RS] has experience in that era,"
Heck, this shenanigan somehow reminds us of the time when GM had to slap some extra exhaust hardware onto the C7 Corvette ZR1 to comply with the noise regulations of the Nurburgring (apple-to-orange comparo over).
And yes, the look-at-me bits we're discussing here are made from titanium. Even so, such an offering will only add weight, exhaust backpressure and interfere with the fine-tuned aerodynamic balance of a track special such as this Rennsport Neunelfer. But, as the exhaust specialist explains, we're dealing with a one-off build as a demo rather than a product offered to a larger audience.
