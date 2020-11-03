Understanding Porsche’s Innovative Climate Control for Convertible Cars

5 You Can Own This Super-Rare Ultimate L88 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

We all love convertibles, as they deliver a unique sense of freedom when driving with the top down and make us feel more connected to the car. One of the biggest problems with them is climate control or the lack of it but thanks to Porsche ’s innovative system you can enjoy your convertible without shivering on a cold day or sweating half of your body weight in hot weather. 8 photos



As full steel bodies began to enter mass production in the early 1920s, roofless automobiles began to slide into a niche of their own.



In present times, these cars symbolize freedom better than any other type of four-wheeled vehicle. Whether it is an older model or a new generation sports car, the joy of driving with the top down and the wind blowing through your hair is guaranteed to lift your spirits and trigger a huge smile on your face.







To keep those emotions alive for longer and increase comfort when driving in the open air, Porsche engineers set out to create the most advanced climate control system in a convertible.



Modern roadsters feature multi-zone climate control or at least a manual AC system, but on very hot days or in colder weather they do a poor job of improving comfort when the car is driven with the top down.



With closed body cars, climate control usually relies on an interior sensor that permanently monitors cabin temperature and adjusts the flow of air accordingly.



In a cabrio, the equation is a bit more complicated since the open-air can drastically decrease the efficiency of such a sensor.



Porsche’s new automatic climate control system is now capable of processing around 350 signals in half-second intervals aided by twenty external and internal interfaces that include control units for the engine, soft-top, doors, and seats.







This data is used by the climate control system to permanently calculate the ideal air temperature, air outlet volume, and air distribution in the open-top interior.



This sophisticated system is particularly noticeable at low speeds. When you drive your new convertible 911 on a hot, sunny day, you will be surrounded by a pleasant breeze.



Moreover, if you decide to go for a drive in colder conditions, you can enjoy the topless experience without the unpleasant feeling of air being blown in your face in vain.







In changing weather conditions, which are common in spring or fall, the automatic climate control reacts to sudden changes and adjusts the airflow and temperature accordingly without any intervention.



