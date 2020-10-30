A Look at the Very Useful Porsche Racing Bike Carrier

Porsche makes beautiful cars that are traditionally fast and handle impeccably, they are legendary both on the road and on the racetrack, where Porsches has triumphed at Le Mans nineteen times.

These are cars that demand respect, cars that have a personality and you cannot resist forming a bond with one. To some, that bond combines the respect and care you provide the car with the joy of driving it all the time.

For those people who would not cheat on their Porsche with a cheap hatchback or a dull SUV for their daily trips, but need some practicality from their beloved car, the German manufacturer has a wide range of factory-engineered accessories.





Among them, there is a racing-bicycle carrier that may come in handy when you want to drive the Porsche to a small town in the Swiss Alps and leave it at the cabin while you take a tour and enjoy the scenery on your racing bike.

Or, if you find yourself in a busy city and want to avoid wasting time in traffic, you can park your Porsche in a low-traffic area and hop on your racing bike to get to the office faster.

Either way, Porsche provides a premium designer carrier that features a quick clamping device for the front fork and an adjustable rear-wheel mount that secures the wheel with an easy to use quick-release rim strap.

A separate front-wheel holder is available that can hold wheels up to 29 inches. You can also use the included wheel bag and store it inside the car if you want to add another bike carrier and transport two of them on your Panamera.





Since racing bikes can be as expensive as a second-hand Porsche, you can lock it in thanks to a secure and easy to use built-in lock system that holds both the bike and the carrier in place.

The carrier weighs no more than 1 kilogram (2.2 lbs.) and it can handle a payload of 17 kilograms (37,5 lbs.). It is easy to use and requires no tools to be fitted, although you must screw on about four bolts with an included Allen key.

It is suitable for round, oval, and carbon frames, but its front-wheel mount is only compatible with forks that have hardened dropouts with a minimum diameter of 21 millimeters (0.8 inches). Quick-release or Thru-Axle are both compatible and an adapter for the latter is included.

The authentic Porsche bike carrier is not compatible with convertible cars for obvious reasons, but it can be fitted to all 911 (991 and 997) Carrera or Turbo models, all Cayman 987, and all Panamera short-base models (970 and 971 ), all of which need a roof transport system that can be bought separately.

It can also be fitted on all Cayenne 92A and 9PA and 95B Macan with roof rails that either came with the car or need to be bought separately.

Porsche recognizes the need for practicability and offers this extremely useful carrier for race bikes, but it also has a couple of more bike mounts that can suit any Porsche and any type of bike.