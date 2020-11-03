Strap Yourselves in for One Crazy Fast Lap Around the Green Hell

Oh, the Nurburgring! A racetrack that any real petrolhead aspires to drive on one day. Nearly 21 kilometers (miles) of rollercoaster-like tarmac, different elevation levels, a huge variety of corners and an extremely challenging drive if you're serious about what you're doing.
YouTuber Misha Charoudin has been living around the track for a few years now, and he frequently manages to drive or experience ride-alongs in some very serious cars. You might remember his most recent feat, when he had ex-F1 driver Robert Kubica nearly tearing apart the BMW M4 round the track, with Misha on the passenger seat.
It seems like once again he has found his way in the passenger seat of a Polish driver, this time an Ex-Porsche Supercup / ex-Formula Renault driver, 30 year old Kuba Giermaziak. Looking at Kuba's social media accounts, you can notice that this year alone he has managed to get in between 160 to 180 laps on this track, which is an astonishing feat by itself.
Driving a green Porsche 911 GT3 RS - a fitting car for the Green Hell - Kuba has managed a Bridge to Gantry record of 6:49 minutes this year, an impressive result to say the least, even considering the fact that the Bridge to Gantry section is slightly shorter than the full version of the track. Even though there were quite a few cars in the way, slowing things down for the Polish driver, chances are that you've rarely seen a 911 GT3 RS driven as hard as this.
Talking about his experience at the Ring, Kuba said: "Probably the only track in the world where just driving, even without racing, gives me pure fun every single lap. In my opinion the only thing which can compare to Nordschleife is the Monte Carlo F1 track. Both tracks you also have to use every available centimeter and it's much more about rhythm, consistency and PURE PUSHING not so much about being precise. Many people asked me how I learned the track - I highly recommend using available PS/XBOX/PC racing simulators to get to know it, if the track goes left or right and 2nd or 5th gear. I guess you need to do minimum 50-60 laps on your computer and after that it's good to take an instructor for first 10-15 laps on the ring. Don't come in a car you don't know unless it's something with not so much power. I started with a rented Clio and then went for faster cars once I knew my way around. I recommend doing it this way."
