Watch the 800+ HP Mercedes-AMG GT 73 Bomb It on the Nurburgring

If Mercedes-AMG cars are known for one thing apart from making tremendous amounts of noise, it's the occasional discrepancy between the vehicle's ridiculous power output and what the public usually expects from that particular body style.
Take the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S T-Modell, for example. Sure, it was the Audi RS6 Avant who set the tone for modern performance station wagons, but the AMG model came and managed to trump the Ingolstadt family car on steroids in every aspect. Power, acceleration, noise, top-speed - you name it.
Then there's the G 63. There are plenty of performance SUVs out there, yet none of them has the same anti-aerodynamic shape of the G-Wagon, not to mention the fact it still has most of its off-roading capabilities intact - though you might want to be careful with those 21-inch rims.
That panoply is about to receive a new member: the Mercedes-AMG GT 73. The four-door coupe from Mercedes-AMG - and only Mercedes-AMG, since the closest Mercedes-Benz corresponding model you'll find is the CLS-Class - has been around for plenty of time, but not in a form that's anything like this.
Presumably, the GT 73 and its hybrid powertrain is meant as a rival for the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. They're both hybrids, so it makes sense. Yes, it does, until you think about the Porker's power output of 680 hp and the fact the "regular" GT 63 S comes with 639 hp of its own. Then, the 800+ figure the GT 73 is touted to have starts to seem a bit like overkill. Or maybe futureproofing would be a more suitable word.
In case it wasn't already obvious, the "73" moniker has nothing to do with the glorious 7.3-liter V12 from the late '90s since the four-door coupe will use the omnipresent 4.0-liter V8 that all grown-up AMG models get these days. It will also get a decent-sized electric motor to help with the push and shove, bringing the combined output to that rumored 800+ hp value.
Just in case you're wondering why the car you see in the video - as well as the one caught on camera earlier this month - only has its rear bumper camouflaged, the answer could be very simple: it's to hide the only visible difference from the existing model, which is the alleged charge point lid.
That would line up with the rumors saying the Mercedes-AMG GT 73 is a PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) capable of roughly 31 miles (50 km) with zero emissions. Can you even imagine sitting on all that power and only using a fraction of it? Not to mention it would be the completely silent fraction. That must be like holding a handgun in a gunfight while having an assault rifle hidden under the raincoat.
Then there's the G 63. There are plenty of performance SUVs out there, yet none of them has the same anti-aerodynamic shape of the G-Wagon, not to mention the fact it still has most of its off-roading capabilities intact - though you might want to be careful with those 21-inch rims.
That panoply is about to receive a new member: the Mercedes-AMG GT 73. The four-door coupe from Mercedes-AMG - and only Mercedes-AMG, since the closest Mercedes-Benz corresponding model you'll find is the CLS-Class - has been around for plenty of time, but not in a form that's anything like this.
Presumably, the GT 73 and its hybrid powertrain is meant as a rival for the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid. They're both hybrids, so it makes sense. Yes, it does, until you think about the Porker's power output of 680 hp and the fact the "regular" GT 63 S comes with 639 hp of its own. Then, the 800+ figure the GT 73 is touted to have starts to seem a bit like overkill. Or maybe futureproofing would be a more suitable word.
In case it wasn't already obvious, the "73" moniker has nothing to do with the glorious 7.3-liter V12 from the late '90s since the four-door coupe will use the omnipresent 4.0-liter V8 that all grown-up AMG models get these days. It will also get a decent-sized electric motor to help with the push and shove, bringing the combined output to that rumored 800+ hp value.
Just in case you're wondering why the car you see in the video - as well as the one caught on camera earlier this month - only has its rear bumper camouflaged, the answer could be very simple: it's to hide the only visible difference from the existing model, which is the alleged charge point lid.
That would line up with the rumors saying the Mercedes-AMG GT 73 is a PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle) capable of roughly 31 miles (50 km) with zero emissions. Can you even imagine sitting on all that power and only using a fraction of it? Not to mention it would be the completely silent fraction. That must be like holding a handgun in a gunfight while having an assault rifle hidden under the raincoat.