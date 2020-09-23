2021 Mercedes-AMG GT “Stealth Edition” Rocks Black Design Elements

Unveiled in July, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT is scheduled to arrive at dealers this November. One of the newities brought by the mid-cycle refresh is the Stealth Edition, which is all about the exterior and interior design of the German sports car.
Known as Night Edition in Germany, this package is listed at 12,528 euros yet pricing hasn’t been announced for the U.S. market. Black is the only exterior color that comes at no additional cost while obsidian black metallic, selenite grey metallic, and designo graphite gray magno are ranging from 1,148 to 2,552 euros.
Available for both the coupe and soft-top roadster, the Stealth Edition “includes the AMG Exterior Night Package, black brake calipers, the AMG radiator grille in dark chrome, and headlamps with black elements.” Lightweight wheels with a Y-spoke design are featured as well, measuring 19 inches up front and 20 inches at the rear.
The fixed-head coupe boasts a carbon-fiber roof and dark-tinted areas, and as you may expect, the GT Roadster with this optional extra comes with a black top. Moving on to the cabin, both models are treated to the AMG Interior Night Package, AMG Performance seats, DINAMICA microfiber for the AMG steering wheel with black spokes and shift paddles, and “exclusive” Nappa leather with diamond quilting.
Black topstitching, black piano lacquer trim elements, and a unique badge in the center console pretty much sum up the Stealth Edition for the United States market. Carbon-fiber trim is also available if you’re prepared to pay a few more bucks.
The beating heart of the GT is a hand-assembled V8 with two snails inside/between the V of the engine. From 4.0 liters of displacement, the mad professors at AMG have extracted 523 horsepower and 494 pound-feet of torque from 2,100 to 5,250 rpm.
If those figures sound eerily familiar to you, that’s because the GT for 2021 replaces the GT S from the 2020 model year. Just when you thought that Mercedes branding can’t get more confusing, the three-pointed star from Stuttgart has actually simplified things for a change.
The suck-squeeze-bang-blow is sent exclusively to the rear axle by a dual-clutch transmission rather than a torque-converter automatic, and Merc quotes 3.7 seconds to 60 miles per hour for both variants. In terms of top speed, the coupe has the edge over the roadster by only one mile per hour, namely 194 versus 193 mph.
