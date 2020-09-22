Winter Is Coming, Time for Fun at AMG's Driving Academy

Some say that Lapland is home to some elves and a big, jolly, old guy dressed up in red... But we are actually more interested in the Swedish Lapland region that could prove equally alluring to performance car aficionados this coming holiday season. And it’s all owed to Mercedes-AMG's Driving Academy enticing us to their 2021 season of the AMG Winter Experience.
The Swedish town of Arjeplog has been exploding with life each and every winter season in recent years. Back in 2010, the small municipality in Norrbotten County, a province of the Swedish Lapland, had less than 2,000 inhabitants. But the numbers swell tremendously when the cold settles because the location is vastly popular among automakers as a winter test site.
Not only that, but Arjeplog has also turned into a fashionable tourist venue for individuals looking to have a great time... driving cars. Cue into the AMG Driving Academy’s focus and you can imagine the AMG Winter Experience might turn into a once in a lifetime kind of trip – with memories of a huge frozen lake, powerful cars, freezing temperatures, and great coaches.
The new season of the AMG Winter Experience is scheduled to debut in January 2021, welcoming everyone looking to improve their driving skills – from beginners to seasoned drivers. The schedule includes a host of dedicated levels, from the Basic course to the extra-long Advanced Week (which actually takes place over a five-day period), or the Pro / Pro Week training levels.
Those that feel more than proficient behind the wheel can also attempt the Masters or the Pro Plus formats, and everyone has a chance to shine because the organizers are also setting up certain highlights, such as drift and Race of Champs competitions.
When it comes to available models, no one should be able to complain about the lack of choice. First off come the mechanically related Mercedes-AMG A/CLA 45 S 4MATIC+ compacts, equipped with a feisty four-cylinder turbocharged engine capable of churning out 421 ps (416 hp) and 500 Nm (369 lb. ft.) of twist.
Next up is the C 63 S Coupe and last, but not least, is the executive sedan that makes sure no boss misses a rendezvous (business related or not), the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S 4MATIC+ 4-Door Coupé. The all-wheel drive equipped performance machine is quite capable of hitting 100 kph (62 mph) in just 3.2 seconds, though we can imagine that out there in the snow these dry numbers (pun intended) are of way lesser importance...
