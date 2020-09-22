Lotus Evija Development Prototype Hits the Track, Handling Looks Impressive

It’s been quite a while since we last heard anything new about the progress Lotus made with the Evija electric hypercar, so eager performance car fans should be pleased to know everything is going well. And to demonstrate that – along with some of the vehicle’s features – Lotus has taken the EP2 development prototype of the Evija out on the Hethel track for a quick session helmed by the company’s Gavan Kershaw.

13 photos