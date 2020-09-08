A Possible Performance King, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG S 63 Gets Imagined With Style

Mercedes-Benz just dropped the S-Class bomb and already we’re past the innovation stream (one that was teased on countless occasions, after all) and looking forward into the seventh generation W223’s immediate future. One that has the AMG calligraphy written all over it, as is fashionable with the brand’s newest introductions.
There is still time before Mercedes-AMG introduces its own interpretation of the S-Class, which gave a chance to digital artist X-Tomi to shine the spotlight on a possible Affalterbach recipe. Given that we’re dealing with an early CGI better take this with a grain of salt, especially when it comes to this rather outlandish color combination that looks snatched directly from the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series.
Still, given AMG’s past record and Mercedes-Benz's determination to leave no model untouched by the performance specialist it’s pretty easy to arrive at the same conclusion, styling wise.
We already know the three-pointed star automaker is keen on upholding tradition, so extrapolating a vertical grille solution is really nothing out of the ordinary these days. The same can be said about the double-intake front bumper design, for example, which has kind of become a staple or the AMG-tuned models.
The virtual designer actually signals his exact modifications – a good thing considering the subtle enhancements – and they include a sportier bumper, a more pronounced hood and the ubiquitous performance wheels, among others.
Sadly enough, X-Tomi decided to resume its Photoshop talents to just one angle, the classic front three quarters – superimposed on an actual shot of the real, stock, S-Class.
If we are to listen to the swirling storm of rumors, the Mercedes-AMG S 63 is just the tip of the iceberg, because the retired S 65 version of past generations might be topped out by an even larger moniker. One that will allegedly sport the “e” sign that depicts some sort of electrification procedures also took place under the (long) hood. As always, time will tell if the rumor mill grinded real flour or just dust in the wind.
