Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck Signals 2025 Fuel-Cell Long-Hauler With 1,000 KM Range

With Mercedes-Benz Trucks it would be pleonastic to say the German company is betting big on electrification. Its products are already very large and require an equal amount of everything whenever there’s a new strategy in progress. But, then again, we have never seen a fully electric heavy-duty truck attempt to reach for the 1,000 km (over 621 miles) range marker… unless, wait, we have heard before about such daring endeavors.

43 photos