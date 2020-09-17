Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck Signals 2025 Fuel-Cell Long-Hauler With 1,000 KM Range

With Mercedes-Benz Trucks it would be pleonastic to say the German company is betting big on electrification. Its products are already very large and require an equal amount of everything whenever there’s a new strategy in progress. But, then again, we have never seen a fully electric heavy-duty truck attempt to reach for the 1,000 km (over 621 miles) range marker… unless, wait, we have heard before about such daring endeavors.
Anyone remember Nikola Motor and its One fuel cell truck?! We would all be forgiven if the American startup slipped our minds for a fleeting moment. That is likely because they have failed to make good on their promises, which came by as overly ambitious and with major flaws.
Well, when an established automaker like Mercedes-Benz comes forward with its own electrification strategy that includes not just battery-powered electric trucks, but also a future fuel cell long-hauler, we are a bit more inclined to listen to what they have to say.
The German premium auto manufacturer and well-known commercial vehicle maker has recently announced its innovative technology strategy for electrification. The push towards cleaner powertrains is extremely ambitious as well.
It now includes the introduction of the eActros battery-electric truck in series production as early as next year, the arrival of the eActros LongHaul in 2024, and the GenH2 Truck previewing a fuel-cell heavy-duty commercial truck scheduled for some time after 2025.
When reading the names, it does not sound that far-fetched to see them come to life in the proposed timeframe, but we need to judge them by their proposed range before reaching any conclusions.
This is because the company scales up fast, from the 2021 eActros with 200 km (124 miles), to the eActros long-haul with 500 km (310 miles) in 2024, and the series-produced version of the GenH2 jumping to no less than 1,000 km (621+ miles).
The latter adopts a highly futuristic design, but its powertrain specifications (two bespoke liquid-hydrogen tanks, plus powerful fuel-cell system) make it a worthy competitor to modern diesel trucks. Not just in terms of range, but also capabilities – the maximum payload will be of 25 tons (50,000 lbs.). Now, all we have to do is wait and see if Mercedes-Benz honors its promises.
