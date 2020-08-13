Facelifted Porsche Panamera Sets "New" Record on Nurburgring

Apparently, July 24th was a great day for Porsche. They were casually enjoying an air temperature of just 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 Fahrenheit) as well as a Nurburgring Nordschleife track temperature of 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 F) alongside their yet unreleased mid-cycle update for the Panamera. When, all of a sudden, test driver Lars Kern got the longing to complete a fast lap and come up with a time of 7:29.81 minutes across 20.832 kilometers...

