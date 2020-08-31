British Detailing Meets German Tuning, Brabus 800 Widestar G63 Turns Out Golden

In the world of high-class automotive ownership there is no such thing as going too far. Seriously, you can easily be excused for completely changing the color of your car just to make sure it gets protected while looking even more astounding. This is exactly what happened here with the Mercedes-AMG G63 turned Brabus 800 Widestar that paid a visit to London experts Topaz Detailing.
We are a little bit familiar with the premium detailing and paint protection film specialist after seeing a Bentley Bentayga Speed and the astonishing McLaren Speedtail go through the tailored detailing and paint protection processes. What we haven’t seen so far is the company’s artistry with a complete paint change.
No worries, that changes now as we have a very detailed behind-the-scenes video (embedded below) courtesy of Nabil Naamo, one of the founding brothers of the outlet.
The client dropped on them a Mercedes-AMG G63 that was turned into the Brabus 800 Widestar monster. A gloss black creature of 588 kW / 800 hp (789 hp) that easily dwarfs the six feet tall Naamo and comes with features such as the 23-inch Brabus "Platinum Edition" Monoblock forged wheels. The tuning setup enables a resounding performance: 62 mph is done in just 4.1 seconds and the Autobahn can be ruled at a limited top speed of 240 km (149 mph).
In case you haven’t seen a detailed step-by-step paint conversion process, this is the perfect time to start, although we must warn you this might get you irreversibly hooked to such high-level craftsmanship. By the way, Topaz Detailing is using its own tailored solution, called TopazSkin – a removable self-healing paint protection color.
Everything kicks off with a thorough wash for complete decontamination, followed by stripping up components and protecting the body for the initial spray booth peelable base coat. The latter is applied to enable TopazSkin’s easily removable feature that leaves the OEM paint without any damage.
Next up is the primer for the panels – this is the layer that allows the shop to exactly match the desired color. The latter is found in the company’s extensive database and every ounce of paint is carefully measured for extra accuracy. With the client having chosen a golden Sand Beige hue, it all boils down to applying the chosen number of layers (which are user defined) and wrapping up the paint protection process.
The final step is actually just about as complex as the painting process itself, with the experts flattening, sanding and machine polishing the new paint to achieve the desired gloss finish. Afterward, all the exposed carbon fiber sections get treated to their own layer of PPF (paint protection film) while high impact areas (such as the wheel arches) also have an extra layer.
