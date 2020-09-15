Perfect Luxury Christmas Gift: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Starts at €93,438

While the teaser campaign for the unveiling of the seventh iteration of the ubiquitous premium sedan has been long and zealous, the market introduction in Europe will be shorter and sweeter for eager customers. The German automaker has already announced the pricing details, mere days since the official introduction, and first customer deliveries are scheduled just in time for placing the new key under the Christmas tree.
Mercedes-Benz first introduced the S-Class, or rather the S-Klasse (aka Sonderklasse - special class in its native language) back in 1972. But the carmaker had been touting various flagships way earlier, famous examples being the “Ponton” and “Fintail” series from the 1950s and 1960s.
Now the company is ready to challenge once more the boundaries of its segment, and first customer deliveries in Europe are scheduled as early as December.
Daimler is looking to take full advantage of the possibilities offered by the new model of its Mercedes-Benz subsidiary and is focusing on alternative financing and alternative use models just as much as on the standard individual purchase solutions.
The S-Class kicks off at a starting price of 93,438 euros at home in Germany, which is a little over $111,073 at the current exchange rates. Meanwhile, the Daimler Mobility AG solutions include multi-year financing contracts, flexible leasing solutions, short- or long-term rentals, on demand mobility alternatives and even an in-car payment feature.
The company has also selected some of the most important options of the new S-Class and financial advisors of the future owners can start making the calculations. For example, the new 3D driver display goes for €1,148.40 ($1,365.52); the innovative Digital Light headlamp technology is €2,192.40 ($2,606.93), and the interesting HUD with Augmented Reality goes for a whopping $3,468.40($4,124.33).
Customers on the Old Continent have an initial choice of five powertrains: S 450 4MATIC and S 500 4MATIC sip gasoline, while the S 350 d, S 350 d 4MATIC, and the S 400 d 4MATIC play on the diesel side. The two petrol options have 367 and 435 hp, while their diesel counterparts arrive with 286 and 330 hp.
German clients can escalate the price according to powertrain and body type (short or long wheelbase), with the current range's costliest example being the long-wheelbase S 500 4MATIC, at 117,786.40 euros ($140,085.13).
