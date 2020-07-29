Augmented Reality HUD Warps 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Into the Future

Head-Up Displays have become almost ubiquitous in the automotive industry. They are no longer a cutting-edge feature borrowed from the world of aviation. Long gone are the days of 1988 when the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme was the first car to use a HUD or 1998 when the Chevrolet Corvette C5 led the way with a color HUD. Now the seventh-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is looking for the next evolutionary leap.
The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class (W223) is set to arrive during an online event on September 2nd, 2020. When it becomes official among its many technologies' clients will also be able to select the company’s new Augmented Reality HUD, with the feature already previewed thanks to a social media post.
Of course, we already knew it was coming – Mercedes talked about it during their presentation of the second-generation MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system. According to the company, the new S-Class will be offered with two HUD systems – the second being the more advanced AR-HUD.
It comes with a larger area of operation and includes augmented reality (AR) content such as animated arrows that seem like they get projected onto the street. There is also information from certain assistance systems, such as the Active Distance Assist feature.
Mercedes also provided some specific technical details. The display comes with an aperture angle of 10 by 5 degrees (horizontal / vertical), while the virtualized image can be projected onto the road surface at around 10 meters (approximately 33 feet). And with images speaking a thousand words – especially if they have a high-frame rate, the luxury brand went ahead and presented the new system in a very suggestive video (embedded below).
Focusing solely on the AR-HUD technology, the footage shows some use cases. The CGI includes an arrow that modulates its design according to the movements of the car that navigates a roundabout. There are also other elements – red lines that mark the edge of corners, or glowing lights that shine beneath the car in front of the S-Class.
You can even feel like a motorsport winner because of the checkered flag motif appearing at the selected destination. And we bet there are many more, just waiting to be revealed. By the way, we bet the automaker's teasing campaign is not over - our money is on a feature focusing on the 3D driver display of the instrument cluster coming up next.
