Augmented Reality HUD Warps 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Into the Future

Head-Up Displays have become almost ubiquitous in the automotive industry. They are no longer a cutting-edge feature borrowed from the world of aviation. Long gone are the days of 1988 when the Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme was the first car to use a HUD or 1998 when the Chevrolet Corvette C5 led the way with a color HUD. Now the seventh-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class is looking for the next evolutionary leap.

49 photos