2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Is Here as All You Were Hoping For, and More

The S-Class moniker has been used by Mercedes ever since the W116 of 1972, In the time that has passed since, the name grew to represent the flagship model of the Stuttgart-based company, and the go-to model for people in the market for all the luxury and high-tech a car that is not a Rolls or Bentley could offer.
On Wednesday, September 2, the Germans pulled the wraps off the seventh generation S-Class, or the W223 as hardcore fans would call it from now on. It was an online reveal, as they all are these days, and we’ll probably not get to see the car at any auto show before it actually hits the roads, but that does not diminish the merits of what is certainly this year’s most important reveal in Germany.
The new S-Class is so extremely important for the Germans that they spared no amount of digital ink to tell us everything about it, down to the number of needles on the new tool used to micro-perforate the seats (that’s 16,000, if you are curious). You have all those details attached below this text, in the press release section. We’ll try to focus on the essentials.
First, dimensions. The new S-Class is, naturally, a bit bigger than the version it replaces, for both the short and long wheelbase versions it will come in. It’s longer, taller, and rides on a longer wheelbase, while at the same time losing a few inches in width – short wheelbase is 5,179 mm long, 1,503 mm high, and 2,109 mm wide (203 inches long, 59 tall, and 83 wide). Naturally, interior space increased as well.
Next, technology. Being the flagship of the brand, the S-Class is of course packed with the latest advancements in any field, from safety to infotainment – that includes a frontal airbag for rear passengers (as shown for the first time on the 2019 ESF concept), and no less than five on-board screens, some of them with OLED technology, and all running the second iteration of the revolutionary MBUX infotainment system.
And last, but not least, the engines. For the time being, the new S-Class will be offered only with five inline six-cylinder engines (from the M256 and OM656 families) that run on both gasoline and diesel. Output starts from 286 hp on the S 350 d and tops at 435 hp on the S 500 4MATIC.
Later down the line, a V8 engine with an integrated starter-generator (ISG) and 48-volt onboard electrical system will join the range, and sometime in 2021 the plug-in S-Class will hit the road with an advertised electric range of 100 km (62 miles).
Mercedes said a few hours ago production of the new S-Class in ongoing at the Werk 56 facility in Sindelfingen.
