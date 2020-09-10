Unique Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Edition Roadster Shows Up on Video

Back in the days just prior to the establishment of McLaren Automotive, Mercedes-Benz and the McLaren Group were so closely tied they jointly developed one of the coolest supercars of the early 2000s. The limited-series Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren was discontinued back in 2010, but it ended up having an extended lease of life at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, where 25 examples were converted to Edition specifications via the McLaren Special Operations (MSO).

31 photos