Unique Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Edition Roadster Shows Up on Video

Back in the days just prior to the establishment of McLaren Automotive, Mercedes-Benz and the McLaren Group were so closely tied they jointly developed one of the coolest supercars of the early 2000s. The limited-series Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren was discontinued back in 2010, but it ended up having an extended lease of life at the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, where 25 examples were converted to Edition specifications via the McLaren Special Operations (MSO).
Formula One was partially responsible for the arrival of the original SLR McLaren – alongside the inspirational 300 SLR which also leased its famous moniker (SLR means “Sport Leicht Rennen,” which is German for Sport Light Racing). Many remember the SLR McLaren not only for its outstanding performance for the time, but also for its interesting special editions – the most famous of them all being the SLR Stirling Moss.
Other popular special series included the 722 versions, while the SLR McLaren Edition was a bit more shrouded in mystery. Not that it wasn’t official, but perhaps because it appeared after the official model was dropped and was created in the early days of McLaren Automotive. More so, owners of a regular SLR had to specifically ask the British specialist MSO for the conversion (and pay the huge fee, of course).
As such, it is very interesting when such a model pops up for sale – and we only caught wind of the listing courtesy of popular socialite Seen Through Glass’ YouTube channel. Sam Michael David Fane tells us he recently struck a nice deal with an online auction house – and the first result of their collaboration was the opportunity to see, drive, and showcase a very special Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Edition Roadster.
The thing is this unit is not just number one out of the total roster of 25 examples, but MSO was asked by the sole owner from new to add a few bespoke touches aside from the official modifications. The latter were quite extensive, actually, and included things such as a completely different front bumper, red McLaren badges, carbon fiber hood vents, lightweight 722-style wheels, or a massive carbon fiber diffuser.
But it turns out the owner wanted even more, and MSO obliged with a few unique modifications. Those included a tailored ECU modification that probably brought the power to 640+ hp levels along with the completely bespoke exhaust setup. Suffice to say that we can easily see during the video (embedded below) how this 1,700 miles (2,735 km) car has been dialed up to the point of becoming a completely mad experience to drive...
